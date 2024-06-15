How Fast Does Honda's 110 Dirt Bike Go & What Does One Cost? Here's What To Know
If you're looking for a reliable dirt bike with off-road-legal status in all 50 states to get a new rider started on their off-road adventures, Honda's CRF110F dirt bike is a solid entry-level option that's worth considering. It's designed with beginner-friendly features, like an automatic clutch so the rider won't have to worry about stalling, and a push-button start to easily get going. It also has a low seat height, that makes the motorcycle easy to mount for young riders, and a light-weight body that weighs under 170 lb. All this makes the CRF110F dirt bike an approachable model for riders of any skill level.
It's also pretty versatile, and not just a good choice for those interested in off-road riding but also those looking for a truly fuss-free two-wheeler to practice their riding skills. That said, whether you're purchasing this Honda dirt bike for yourself or someone else, it's important to know its performance capabilities and determine if it's a good fit for your needs.
How fast can the Honda CRF110F dirt bike go?
The 2025 Honda CRF110F dirt bike is designed with a four-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine that has a displacement of 109cc. If you're new to riding, you'll find that this is a very manageable engine size and gives you sufficient power to ride your bike through off-road terrain while still letting you maintain control. Although Honda has yet to announce the official performance figures for this 2025 CRF110F, models from the past, like the 2021 CRF110F, have touched 47 mph. DirtBikes noted that Honda model reached a "top speed of around 50 mph" and "can go from 0-60 mph in approximately 8 seconds."
The dirt bike also offers pretty good handling, given that there's plenty of suspension travel both at the front as well as the rear, which can absorb the shocks of riding on a bumpy road. So, even when you're riding fast, the ride quality remains comfortable.
How much does one cost?
Dirt bikes are one of the most popular types of motorcycles for leisure riding, and there are options available across price ranges. Since the CRF110F is meant for new riders, the price is relatively affordable, making it a good choice for a first-time bike. A new 2025 Honda CRF110F has a base price of $2,699, which excludes the $300 destination charge and other license and tax-related fees. The 2024 model costs the same.
The dirt bike is only available in one trim, but you have two color options — white and red. If this dirt bike seems promising to you, get in touch with your local Honda dealership. If you've come to realize the CRF110F is not what you expected, you may want to consider other beginner-friendly Honda bikes like the Honda Navi or the Honda Trail 125, both of which are solid options, especially if you're happy to look outside the dirt bike category.