Could This Yamaha XE4 Electric Dirt Bike Take Over The Motocross World?

If you've ever attended a Motocross race and heard the throaty growl of powerful four-stroke dirt bikes as the riders navigate the twists, turns, and jumps, it's hard to fathom a world where that sweet sound could be replaced by the whine of electric power. However, the sport of motocross changes more than many people may realize, it just does so gradually.

The decision of whether or not an electric dirt bike could take over the motocross world won't necessarily come down to which is better on the track or more popular with the fans. Take the transition from 2-stroke dirt bikes to the 4-stroke machines we see on the track today, for example.

The first 4-stroke to ever win a supercross race in the premier 250cc division was a YZ400F, marking the beginning of the end for the 2-stroke in motocross. How was a 400cc class machine allowed to compete with 250cc class dirt bikes? The American Motorcycle Association (AMA) — the sanctioning body for professional motocross and supercross racing in the United States — changed the rules to allow larger displacement 4-strokes to compete with 2-strokes.

Yamaha points to "the push for more environmentally friendly machines" as the impetus for 4-stroke dirt bikes — which sounds like a familiar argument for electric vehicles vs. gas engines in general.

Will electric dirt bikes take over motocross? Only time will tell, but the XE4 — a converted Yamaha YZ250F — could be a step in that direction, once the bugs are worked out.