This Scooter Is Quicker Than A Tesla, And May Set A World Record

When we speak of two-wheelers with blistering speed, we often talk about some of the fastest automatic motorcycles ever built. But not this time. This time, the honor goes to the Turbo scooter. The Turbo has a 24kW dual-motor propulsion system, which produces about 32 brake horsepower. This is powered by a 1.8kWh battery that produces a 150-mile range at speeds of 18 mph. But that's not the number Bo is trying to showcase. It intends to set a new world record of 100 mph at the Bonneville Speed Week. The prototype has already reached these speeds in closed testing. For comparison, the fastest Segway scooter you can buy in the US can hit a top speed of about 25 mph.

Speed aside, the Bo Turbo has many interesting features and components geared towards achieving as well as managing such speeds. One of these is its ram-air intake that prevents the whole system from overheating. This air intake is inspired by an F1 brake duct inlet design. On the exterior, it has the same aluminum unibody frame as its big brother, the Bo M, which was released in 2023. The Turbo has a price tag of about $29,500, which is around the price of a used Tesla Model 3. This is only fitting, as it hopes to outpace the Tesla with fewer wheels.