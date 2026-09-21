Up Close With Googlebooks: Here's The Android-Ish Future

Today, Google announced a new line of laptops called, creatively enough, Googlebooks. These are laptops that are built on Android that integrate tightly with your Android phone. The operating system itself is called Googlebook OS, and the idea is to give you a doorway into your phone through your laptop experience.

These new laptops are not Chromebooks. The fundamental difference being that these devices are not powered by ChromeOS. In order to give you the experience that Google wanted to give you, it had to start with Android. One product manager I spoke with indicated that the framework was key to building better experiences. They noted that when building out something like Quick Share, the ChromeOS team was continuously playing catch up to the new features introduced to the platform through Android because of the differing codebases.

Google noted that it "approached the technical stack differently...but is still all Google." Google also pointed out that ChromeOS still has a place in the enterprise, education, and entry-level spaces — over 35 new Chromebook and Chromebook Plus devices will launch over the next 12 months.