4 Smartwatches That Outperform The OnePlus Watch 3

The Google Pixel Watch 5 offers a broader suite of health and safety features than the OnePlus Watch 3, plus more flexibility in size and connectivity. It's available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), with the smaller size sold in four colors and the larger in three.

The Watch 3 launched in a single 46mm size, with the 43-millimeter variant arriving later and missing some health features. Both sizes have just two colors and are missing LTE, which limits its appeal for complete phone-free connectivity. The Pixel Watch 5's variants are available in LTE and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi configurations.

Its battery life pales in comparison, though, reaching 72 hours in Battery Saver Mode — much lower than the Watch 3's 120 hours in Smart Mode. However, its 3,000-nit display offers better outdoor visibility than the 2,200-nit OnePlus Watch (46mm), and its 64GB of storage doubles the Watch 3's capacity.

The OnePlus Watch 3's safety features are lacking, too — it doesn't have the Pixel Watch 5's loss-of-pulse detection or crash detection. The Pixel Watch 5 also has a cEDA sensor to measure skin conductance and track the body's stress response. Unlike most flagship smartwatches in the US, the Watch 3 didn't receive FDA clearance for its ECG hardware, so users miss out on ECG.

Although the OnePlus Watch 3 has Gemini AI onboard, the Pixel Watch 5 integrates it more deeply, bringing contextual awareness, proactive suggestions, and insights from continuous health monitoring. Overall, Google's Pixel Watch 5 presents a more compelling mix of connectivity, health monitoring, safety features, and AI integration.