13 Practical Tools You Should Carry For Fall Camping

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Things that come to mind when you think of camping in the fall are the orange-brown trees, crisp leaves fallen onto the ground, cold winds, and the sweet morning dew. The experience is somewhat different from camping in other seasons, and for that, you would need a particular set of tools and gadgets to ensure your trip remains safe and worry-free.

To make your task easier, we compiled a list of some of the practical tools that you should carry for fall camping. These can include hand warmers given the cold weather, waterproof lighters to ignite a fire in damp conditions, and some comfortable blankets to keep you warm through the night.

Most of these tools are small enough to fit in your backpack, and storage won't be a hassle. Plus, some are designed to keep your phone charged or help you get help in an emergency, such as a radio with a dog whistle or SOS strobe lights, which several of the tools include.