13 Practical Tools You Should Carry For Fall Camping
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Things that come to mind when you think of camping in the fall are the orange-brown trees, crisp leaves fallen onto the ground, cold winds, and the sweet morning dew. The experience is somewhat different from camping in other seasons, and for that, you would need a particular set of tools and gadgets to ensure your trip remains safe and worry-free.
To make your task easier, we compiled a list of some of the practical tools that you should carry for fall camping. These can include hand warmers given the cold weather, waterproof lighters to ignite a fire in damp conditions, and some comfortable blankets to keep you warm through the night.
Most of these tools are small enough to fit in your backpack, and storage won't be a hassle. Plus, some are designed to keep your phone charged or help you get help in an emergency, such as a radio with a dog whistle or SOS strobe lights, which several of the tools include.
Unihand Hand Warmers
Temperatures start to drop steadily around the fall season, which means you need to carry something to keep you warm when adventuring outdoors. The Unihand Hand Warmers come in a pack of two and have an easy-to-carry, pocket-sized design. All you have to do is hold them in each of your palms and turn the device on.
It then offers 360-degree warming for your hands, with the ability to choose between three levels of precise heat control up to a maximum of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Short-press the power button to switch between heat intensities, while long-pressing it powers the device on or off. It can last between 8.5 and 20 hours on a single charge depending on the heat setting, and the three-light indicator keeps you updated on the battery status.
Moreover, you can use a USB-C cable for a quick recharge. These warmers come with a real-time temperature monitoring system and are protected against overheating, overcurrent, overcharging, and overvoltage for user safety. Priced at $19.99 unt on Amazon, the product has received a 4.6-star score from over 9,500 customers.
Laffiz Waterproof Outdoor Lighter
With fall comes the mist and dew in the air, especially later at night or during the early mornings. This can make starting a fire more difficult than normal. Hence, the Laffiz Waterproof Outdoor Lighter. Made of sturdy ABS metal, it is an electric arc lighter with an IP56 rating to remain safe against light rain that can be common in such weather. Being a blue jet flame lighter with a 360-degree dual arc, it can help with fires even in windy weather, such as during autumn storms.
The Laffiz can produce a powerful jet flame with a temperature of up to 2,800 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can adjust the flame's length using the gas control valve. Refill it with butane gas for repeated use. Available at $13.51 after a 5% reduction from the original price (pack of two), the lighter has a 4.3-star rating from over 4,200 customers on Amazon.
Plantational Upholstery Repair Sewing Kit
The Plantational Upholstery Repair Sewing Kit is another handy tool that you should have in the fall camping kit. Strong winds at the camping site might leave tears in your camping tent and other gear; hence, you can use this sewing kit before the tears make the tent unusable. It is a 47-piece kit, which includes 32 sewing needles of different sizes and shapes, 10 sewing threads of varying colors, scissors, a thimble, and other essentials.
The kit works well for upholstery repair, leather, mattresses, tents, and even car seats. The threads are sturdy, so they can hold up well in outdoor gear. Plus, the metal thimble keeps your fingers safe against needles, while the needles have a large hole, which makes it easier and less time-consuming to insert the thread.
Everything is stored in a compact zippered pouch, making it convenient to carry. You can buy the kit on Amazon for just $9.99. It has more than 5,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.7.
GearLight LED Tactical Flashlights
Campsites are often dark, and you would need something that offers strong illumination to navigate your path around the place. The GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight produces a wide beam that lights up the surrounding area in the Wide mode, while the Focus mode zooms in on a particular spot. The product produces a brightness of around 1,040 lumens; besides, the compact design makes it easy to carry in your pocket or purse. It is made from military-grade aluminum, making it resistant to drops from up to a height of 10 feet, while also bringing resistance against water.
In addition, the emergency flashlight works with AAA batteries (not included in the kit) and also has a lanyard and a belt clip for hands-free storage and use. You can pick a pair of these tactical flashlights for $29.99, with a rating of 4.7 from over 21,000 Amazon customers.
Leatherman Signal 19-in-1 Multi-tool
The Leatherman Signal's 19-in-1 Multi-Tool is another must-have camping gadget that can come in handy for your fall trip. It has a built-in fire starter that can be used to generate sparks during the cold fall weather, while the hammer head can help with anchoring the tent stakes into the ground. The pliers can be used to tighten or loosen equipment and also feature a handy can opener to open cans at the campsite.
Other than these, the tool has a knife, saw, wire cutters, and more — all packed into a 4.5-inch-long tool that weighs no more than 7.5 ounces. The tool is made from premium stainless steel and also consists of a blade sharpener to keep the edges of the tools intact and effective, even after exposure to outdoor elements.
Also, there is a safety whistle that can assist in case of emergencies. The tools also lock in place when they are not in use for added user safety. Buy this handyman gadget on Amazon, where it has 4.7 stars from more than 4,400 reviewers, for $149.95
SOG Survival Hawk
The SOG Survival Hawk is a specialty camping hatchet that can make campsite setup easier, as the hammer can help with driving tent stakes into the ground. The tool can also chop small pieces of wood for fires thanks to its integrated hardcase stainless steel blade, and you can start fires with the in-handle ferrocerium firestarter rod. It also features a nail puller and a pry tool to execute light-duty prying tasks at the campsite.
There is a protective nylon sheath that covers the blade when the tool is not in use for safe transport, while the reflective paracord-wrapped handle lets you better spot the tool in low-light conditions. Not only that, but you can also unwrap the paracord and use it for securing or tying together your camping gear. With an average user rating of 4.7 stars, the tool is up for grabs on Amazon for $58.88.
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum
You need a good insulated flask to keep your favorite beverages hot during fall camping adventures. The Thermos Stainless King Vacuum, currently priced on Amazon at $39.99 with a 6% discount, has a 40-ounce capacity and can retain the temperature for up to 24 hours. It has a stainless steel body that you can rely on for outdoor use, plus the exterior remains cool to the touch. There's also a built-in serving cup and a carry handle for easier use.
Furthermore, it is made with a twist-and-pour stopper that prevents leakage and dripping when closed. The design is dishwasher safe, so you can clean it in no time. Plus, it's not only made to hold hot beverages but can also be used with cold beverages, so it is really a camping gadget you use all year round. This insulated bottle has gathered nearly 26,000 Amazon reviews, with an average of 4.7.
Woolly Mammoth Merino Wool Blanket
The Woolly Mammoth Merino Wool Blanket is a heavy-weight outdoor blanket that weighs 4.3 pounds and keeps you warm in cold winds while sleeping in your RV or tent. It is made of nylon and polyester fibers and is resistant against flames, making it suitable for use around the fire at the campsite. Moreover, the blanket is stain-resistant and self-cleaning against odors, and you can easily wash it with regular water.
The blanket stays dry even if you are slightly damp to keep you comfortable and is resistant and tough against outdoor wear and tear. According to the manufacturer, you can expect a bit of shedding while the blanket is new, though it stops with regular use since the blanket is pressed and blow-dried to reduce the effect. It is up for grabs on Amazon for $42.99 in various colors, such as moss, bark, ember, mulberry, and more. The product sits at a 4.3-star score based on 3,130 customer reviews.
Green Elephant Camping Tarp Poles
A tarp pole can be used to hold up tarps at the campsite. Green Elephant's Tarp Poles are adjustable; they can shrink to 2 feet 9.5 inches and extend to 8 feet 2.8 inches. These telescopic poles support up to 50 pounds, helping you install additional tarps and canopies over picnic tables, sitting areas, and more. A secure twist-and-lock mechanism prevents the pole from collapsing vertically, and the product is also rust- and water-resistant.
You can get two poles on Amazon for $49.97. The pole features a universal iron tip with a removable silicone tip cover that protects the tent from punctures and tears while supporting it. The Green Elephant tarp poles come with a two-year guarantee from the manufacturer and a rating of 4.5 stars from over 3,200 reviews.
Noco Boost UltraSafe Jump Starter
Having a jump starter when taking long routes, especially away from the main city, is essential since you never know when your vehicle's battery might ditch you. And with colder temperatures, battery performance already takes a hit. The Noco Boost UltraSafe Jump Starter delivers 2,000 amperes of peak lithium power via high-conductivity clamps to jump-start a dead battery. A single charge can produce up to 40 starts for an 8.0-liter gas engine or a 6.0-liter diesel engine.
The Noco also serves as an emergency power bank to recharge small devices, like mobile phones, emergency lights, and more. It is also integrated with a 400-lumen LED light offering seven modes, including SOS and emergency strobes. The jump starter is made with a sturdy IP65 housing with rubberized overmold for protection against water and dust, as well as impacts.
Moreover, the connections are spark-proof and prevent reverse polarity for safer use. Grab it on Amazon for $194.99, where it is rated 4.6 by more than 31,000 reviewers.
Gootop Bug Zapper
Mosquitoes and flies are common in environments where there's a lot of greenery around. Using the Gootop Bug Zapper can help reduce the density of these annoying pests within half an acre. It features a bulb emitting blue-violet light that attracts the insects and then kills them using the 4,200-volt trap. This bug zapper has a fireproof housing made of ABS plastic to reduce the risk of fires and a removable tray where all the flies are collected. Just rotate the tray, and it will come out for a thorough cleaning.
You can hang it near you using the hanging hook on the top or place it on any flat surface; however, it requires a constant power supply in order to work, so make sure to find a power outlet nearby. Being the number one best seller on Amazon in the category of Bug Zappers, this interesting camping gadget has a score of 4.4 from 31,281 users and is available for $37.99.
Midland Emergency AM/FM Radio
The Midland Emergency AM/FM Radio will keep you updated on the latest weather news when you are away from the TV and, most likely, the internet. With autumn, you can expect sudden rains and storms. This portable radio will let you tune into the broadcasting stations even if network service is unavailable. You can power it in many ways, such as via a solar panel, hand cranking, or a rechargeable battery.
This radio also helps recharge your devices through a USB-C connection and has an LED display for added visibility in dark environments. It is also integrated with a flashlight for emergency use, including a strobe effect, plus it can also produce an ultrasonic dog whistle to ward off danger at the campsite. Amazon is selling this emergency radio for $79.99. The product page has more than 6,000 reviews and an average score of 4.6.
Survival Ferro Rod Drilled Flint Fire Starter and Striker Kit
Selling on Amazon for $13.95 after a 7% discount, the Survival Ferro Rod Drilled Flint Fire Starter and Striker Kit has collected 4.7 stars from 12,796 customers. It is a manual fire-starting tool that utilizes a ferrocerium rod to produce sparks when you rub it with a striker — which is made from HSS steel and has six striking edges to ignite hot sparks. The gadget is both waterproof and weatherproof; hence, you can use it for fall camping when you want to start campfires to keep you warm.
There is also a 5-foot-long paracord that can be used for other tying tasks in case you fall short at the campsite. With the igniter, you can produce sparks that reach a temperature of up to 5,500 degrees Fahrenheit to get flames going when you lack a functional lighter or dry matches.
Methodology
We know that there are a limited number of tools and gadgets that can fit into your camping bag for a stress-free day out in the woods and greenery. That's why we compiled some of the most useful tools that will help you out on your adventure, especially in the fall season.
All these products are rated above 4.0 stars on Amazon, with at least 500 user ratings presented for each. Moreover, these tools are portable and mostly compact in size, which allows for convenient transportation without taking up much space in your travel bag.