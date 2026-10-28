3 Disadvantages Of Front-Load Washing Machines

Considering electricity in the United States now costs more than 30% more than it did in 2020, a good place to start when shopping for a new washer is to figure out how each type of washing machine ranks in terms of efficiency. On that front, a front-loading washing machine is pretty good at conserving water and energy. Plus, front-loaders are gentler on fabrics and spin much faster, which cuts down on the time your clothes spend in the dryer. And speaking of dryers, it's often possible to stack one on top of your front-load washer. That way, you can make the most of vertical space.

As persuasive as all this sounds, there are a few other things to keep in mind. First, washing cycles on front-load washing machines often take longer compared to other types. Second, the design itself, with the door on the front, makes the machine more prone to mold and mildew. To keep that nasty musty smell away, you'll have to be hands-on with maintenance.

Then there's all the bending and crouching you'll have to do when loading and unloading the drum. None of these things make front-loaders a bad buy per se. In fact, some of the cons we'll explore have workarounds. Knowing them upfront just helps you understand what you'll be dealing with and whether a front-loader is the right fit for you.