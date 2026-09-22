How Does The Self-Cleaning Feature Work On A Washing Machine?

The control panel of a modern washing machine can contain a myriad of cycle choices, far more than models of the past. If your machine has a "self-cleaning" feature, you may wonder what exactly it involves and how often to run it. The self-cleaning mode is designed to clean the washing machine tub and works using a programmed cycle to do so.

With an empty drum, the washing machine runs the cycle to remove residue left behind by laundry detergent. It can also remove other buildup that typically accumulates inside the machine, which may cause odors. In terms of how the exact process works, it can vary by the manufacturer and the model. For example, some of LG's top-load washers use a low level of heated water during their Tub Clean cycle, while models without a heater use a soaking process. In contrast, certain Maytag models with the Clean Washer cycle use higher water volumes along with washer cleaner or liquid chlorine bleach to thoroughly clean the inside of the unit.

In terms of how the self-clean feature on your specific washing machine model works, the best way to find out is through the owner's manual. This is also where you should find information about whether or not you need to add any cleaners to the washer, or if the cycle can run using plain water only. Always follow the manufacturer's recommendations to ensure your washer's smooth operation both during the self-clean cycle and after it has completed.