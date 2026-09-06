How To Clean Your Washing Machine Using Baking Soda

When it comes to unconventional methods for cleaning your washing machine, you may be curious about using everyday products that could be in your kitchen right now. For example, baking soda, which some people regularly use for cleaning, does have its benefits. But before you try it, stop and check your owner's manual. If the manufacturer doesn't recommend baking soda for your specific model, it's best to heed that warning and go with something else.

The process is fairly simple, and it begins by adding 1/2 cup of baking soda directly into the drum. Next, run the washer on its hottest setting. As the machine is running, the baking soda can help deodorize the washer while also helping to remove any grime left behind after everyday use. Let the cycle finish, and once it does, leave the door or lid open so the inside of the washer can dry out completely.

The reason baking soda can help clean a washing machine is because of its chemical properties. Baking soda is mildly alkaline, which gives it the ability to loosen certain types of buildup. Baking soda is also good for controlling odors, making it useful for both of the problems that can develop inside the washer. This is why major manufacturers like Maytag and Whirlpool say that baking soda can help clean and deodorize and is generally safe to use in most washing machines.