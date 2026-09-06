How To Clean Your Washing Machine Using Baking Soda
When it comes to unconventional methods for cleaning your washing machine, you may be curious about using everyday products that could be in your kitchen right now. For example, baking soda, which some people regularly use for cleaning, does have its benefits. But before you try it, stop and check your owner's manual. If the manufacturer doesn't recommend baking soda for your specific model, it's best to heed that warning and go with something else.
The process is fairly simple, and it begins by adding 1/2 cup of baking soda directly into the drum. Next, run the washer on its hottest setting. As the machine is running, the baking soda can help deodorize the washer while also helping to remove any grime left behind after everyday use. Let the cycle finish, and once it does, leave the door or lid open so the inside of the washer can dry out completely.
The reason baking soda can help clean a washing machine is because of its chemical properties. Baking soda is mildly alkaline, which gives it the ability to loosen certain types of buildup. Baking soda is also good for controlling odors, making it useful for both of the problems that can develop inside the washer. This is why major manufacturers like Maytag and Whirlpool say that baking soda can help clean and deodorize and is generally safe to use in most washing machines.
Baking soda has its limits
Before cleaning your washing machine, keep in mind that some manufacturers warn against certain uses of baking soda. Samsung, for example, says detergents containing baking soda can damage its washers. Additionally, GE lists baking soda among the products it does not recommend for its UltraFast Combo model because it has not been fully tested on the unit. While this guidance does not necessarily mean baking soda is unsafe, it does show why it's important to check your owner's manual before using it.
It's worth noting that some manufacturers use baking soda in their laundry products. This includes Arm & Hammer, which uses baking soda in its detergents to help neutralize odors and soften the wash water for better results. The company even recommends adding 1/2 cup of baking soda to an empty washer before adding clothes to give your laundry an extra cleaning boost. So before you try a new detergent in your washer, it's a good idea to check the ingredients first, just to be sure.
But while baking soda can be useful in some washing machines, it's not exactly a direct replacement for laundry detergent. New Mexico State University points out that most detergents rely on ingredients called surfactants to help lift dirt and grease from fabrics, allowing those substances to then be carried away in the wash. But baking soda alone is not specifically designed for that purpose, which means it doesn't provide the same cleaning action as a properly formulated laundry detergent.