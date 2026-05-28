You're Probably Not Cleaning Your Washing Machine As Often As You Should

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Washing machines are among the most important appliances in our home, especially because they're responsible for removing dust, dirt, and potential bacteria that cling to our clothes. In fact, Wonderklean cautions that dirty washing machines can also lead to a slew of health issues, ranging from respiratory problems to skin problems and allergies. And if you don't take the time to address limescale buildup, Taps UK notes it can also jack up your electricity bill.

Common signs that your machine may already need a deep clean include foul or musty smells, whether it's your clothes post-wash or the filter. However, it's often a better idea to prevent this buildup before it starts. While there's no hard-and-fast rule for precisely when it needs to be cleaned, appliance care brand Affresh recommends cleaning your washing machine once a month, or about 30 cycles, which larger households will reach much sooner. Washing machine company Whirlpool also notes that if you've recently done a wash with a lot of clothes bleeding, it may also be time to do a clean-up. In some cases, issues that may require specialized cleaning include mold, limescale, or residual detergent, which can be due to both how you wash your clothes and the type of water in your area.

Regular cleaning is one way to get the most out of your washing machine's expected lifespan. So, if you've decided it's time to make your appliance feel brand new again, here are some ways to do it, as well as methods to fix more specific problems.