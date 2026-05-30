4 Common Problems With Samsung Washing Machines

We'll start the conversation with a common problem and a simple fix. If your washer won't start, the buttons aren't working, or the control knobs won't allow you to select a cycle, you may have accidentally turned on the child lock. That's right, you can lock your child out of YouTube, into your car and, it turns out, also out of your washing machine.

The child safety locks disable the machine's controls and often lock the door. They help keep your child from playing with the buttons, accidentally starting the machine, or even from crawling inside, where they could be hurt or worse. If you don't have children or your children are old enough to leave your washer alone, you probably don't bother with the lock. On most Samsung machines, it's not easy to accidentally turn on, but it is possible. The lock is activated with a two-button combination that's labeled on the control panel. It's typically labeled with the words "Child Lock" or a lock icon. Check your user manual if you're unsure how the lock on your machine works. When the lock is activated, you should hear a chime and an icon should light or flash. To deactivate the lock, press and hold both buttons once to see the icon flash, then again to make the icon turn off.

If you try these steps and your washer still won't start, it's likely a different problem. Samsung recommends you unplug the machine, let it sit for at least a minute to reset, then plug it back in again.