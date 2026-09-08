How To Clean Your Washing Machine's Door Seal (And How Often You Should)

There are a host of consequences for not cleaning your washer gasket on a consistent basis. Naturally, the build-up of dirt, dust, and hair within can become an issue. Not only could it create a nasty odor from the machine, but it's unsanitary and can lead to moisture retention in most washer models. That's not a good thing in any home appliance, as it means that mold and mildew growth are likely to follow. For the sake of your machine, your health, and the condition of your clothing, using a strong bleach-included cleaning solution isn't a bad idea.

On top of keeping things sanitary, there are risks to the machine itself that a dirty or clogged gasket can present. A gasket loaded with chunks of who-knows-what from dirty laundry could compromise the door seal. This means leaks while the washer is in use and an even bigger mess to clean up. Worse yet, it can negatively impact other parts of the machine and reduce performance. Increased gunk and debris can spread to areas like the drum, pipes, and hoses, clogging things up throughout. This forces the machine to work harder, and if it can't drain properly, this will harm your laundry and reduce cleanliness.

Even if you have one of the most reliable washing machines on the market, you still need to take proper care of your unit. Something as simple as a monthly rubber door seal wipe-down can go a long way in helping out your washer and the clothes that tumble within it.