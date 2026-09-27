Why Are Top-Load Washing Machines Cheaper Than Front-Loaders?

When you need a new washing machine, one choice you're going to have to make is between one that loads from the front or from the top. This may feel like an arbitrary decision, but generally, there are a number of differences between these two designs, even if both of their goals is to wash your clothes. The most immediate difference you'll see is in their respective prices. By and large, top-loading washers are going to cost you less up front than a front-loading one.

For example, look at the current offerings from Consumer Reports' top front-load washer brand, LG. The average price of one of its top-loading washers is around $913. Meanwhile, the average cost of a front-loading model goes up to around $1,235. Only eight of the 22 top-loaders cost over $1,000, while 13 front-loaders go over that threshold of the 21 models on sale. The most expensive top-loader is $1,299, which is $1,000 less than the most expensive front-loader. It's not just LG though. Top-loading washers are just generally cheaper.

There are several reasons for this. Top-loading washers generally use cheaper materials for their design than front-loaders, such using plastic tubs instead of stainless steel ones. They also don't require things like concrete counterweights like front-load washers do, and they typically don't indulge in the more advanced technological features of the newer design models. These are fairly simple machines that can be easy to repair. You add all of this together, and it's plain to see why a top-loading washing machine can have a cheaper upfront cost.