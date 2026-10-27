5 Anker Magnetic Chargers That Are Great For Cutting Cable Clutter
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Keeping all your devices charged shouldn't translate to dealing with a tangled mess of cables on your desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter. If you have several gadgets that you use daily that need to be charged, including your smartphone, wireless earbuds, smartwatch, and others, charging cables can quickly dominate your space. Fortunately, thanks to magnetic chargers, you don't have to deal with cable clutter. Magnetic chargers offer a practical way of juicing up several devices at once while reducing cable clutter.
Anker is a well-known brand in charging accessories, and if you're shopping for cables, power bricks, or even wireless chargers, the company has several different options. If you want to reduce cable clutter from your setup, Anker has several magnetic charging solutions designed to help with that. Of course, even magnetic chargers aren't cable-free — each model also has to be connected to the wall with a cable.
The way these models help reduce clutter is by enabling you to charge at least two gadgets simultaneously, whether it's your phone and smartwatch, or a pair of wireless earbuds, or in some cases, all three. We've put together the five best magnetic chargers from Anker that you can consider for reducing clutter, which can charge at least two devices at the same time. All the models we've selected have solid ratings on Amazon with at least an average of 4.3 out of 5 from over 900 reviews.
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
First up is the Anker Prime 3-in-1. Just as the name suggests, this is a magnetic charger that can charge three devices simultaneously. You can charge your earbuds, smartwatch, as well as smartphone in one go as long as they support wireless charging. The Anker Prime 3-in-1 supports the latest Qi2.2 wireless charging standard, so it offers maximum speeds of up to 25W. It's MagSafe compatible as well, and in fact, Anker mainly advertises it as a wireless charging stand for Apple devices.
According to the product's description, it can juice up an iPhone 17 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 22 minutes. For convenience, it also has a 1.65-inch HD display that shows real-time charging data, such as the wattage and temperature. The charger also offers a companion app that you can use to customize the charging mode. There are three charging modes: Sleep Mode for overnight charging, Ice Mode, for using the device as it continues to charge, and Boost Mode for quick top-ups.
The Anker Prime 3-in-1 is built with durability in mind, with the two raised charging pads using stainless steel arms. It also includes a 65W USB-C power adapter in the box, so no separate purchase is needed. The Anker Prime 3-in-1 is listed on Amazon for $229.99, and boasts an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 900 reviews.
Anker Prime Palm-Sized MagSafe Charger
The Anker Prime Palm-Sized MagSafe Charger is yet another 3-in-1 magnetic charger that can help you reduce cable clutter. Instead of having different cables for charging each of your three devices, this wireless stand simplifies that by charging all of them over a single wire. Like the previous model, this charger supports the Qi2.2 wireless charging standard, which is why it offers speeds of up to 25W. According to the company, it can charge an iPhone 18 Pro to 50% in 27 minutes. The Anker Prime Palm-Sized MagSafe Charger is compact and features a power-bank-like design.
It measures 3.74 by 2.38 by 1.22 inches and can be folded for easier portability. Wireless charging is known for producing heat, and Anker says this model uses an advanced AirCool system meant to keep your device's temperature below 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. When you buy the Anker Prime Palm-Sized MagSafe Charger, the company gives you everything that you need, including a 45 W power brick and a 5 ft USB-C cable.
So once it arrives, your only job is to plug it into the wall or on your power strip and hook up your devices. The Anker Prime Palm-Sized MagSafe Charger comes in Phantom Gray or Radiant White colors and will set you back $149.99. As of this writing, this charging stand has received an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 1,000 users, and it boasts an Amazon Choice label.
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station is also MagSafe compatible, meaning it supports magnetic charging. The charging stand dedicated for charging your phone is slightly raised, and it allows for both vertical and horizontal rotation. However, unlike the previous models that we discussed, this model supports supports the slightly earlier Qi 2 standard, so it only offers maximum charging speeds of 15W. But considering its list price of $89.99 on Amazon, it's a solid pick for anyone who doesn't want to spend more than $100 on a magnetic charger.
Despite its lower price, you can still charge up to three devices simultaneously with this charger, but there are some caveats. This charging stand is primarily designed for Apple's devices, according to the product's description. However, if your non-Apple device supports wireless charging, it can also work — one Amazon reviewer says they've used it for over a year and it has been working well for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel Buds.
When you buy the Anker MagGo wireless charger, it ships with a 40W USB-C adapter that plugs into the wall, along with a 5 ft USB-C to USB-C cable that connects the two. On Amazon, the Anker MagGo costs $89.99 but is regularly discounted to $69.99 or even less. You can buy it in either white or black, depending on the aesthetic of your workspace. The Anker MagGo wireless charging stand has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from over 3,500 reviews.
Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1
The Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 charger is another excellent pick. Of course, it can charge up to three devices, as suggested by the name. It supports MagSafe and uses the Qi2 charging standard, so it offers maximum charging speeds of up to 15W. That means if you need the fastest iPhone charger, you'll have to skip wireless charging using the Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1.
What makes the Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 attractive is its portability. This stand uses a very different design from other models on this list, with three separate charging points separated by a foldable cable. So if you want to carry it, you simply fold it into a compact, rounded disc-like shape and throw it inside your backpack or purse. Then, when you need to use it, you unfold it, connect it to the wall, place your devices at the specific charging points, and you're ready to go. The stand is versatile in placement as well.
Instead of placing your phone flat, you can also place it vertically to activate StandBy mode on your iPhone. The charging stand costs between $89.99 and $94.99, depending on the color. You can get it in either Aurora White, Black Stone, Pink Aura, or Teal Oasis colors. Anker ships the charging stand with a 40W adapter and a USB-C cable. As of this writing, the Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 has an average rating of 4.4 out of five from close to 2,000 reviews.
Anker MagGo 2-in-1
If you have an even stricter budget that you have set aside for a wireless charging stand, you should consider Anker's MagGo 2-in-1. This is also a MagSafe-compatible charging stand but, unlike the previous options, it's much cheaper. It starts at $53.99 on Amazon as of this writing, and you can snatch it for much less if you time your purchase well. However, there are some compromises that Anker had to make to sell it at such an affordable price.
The key compromise here is that it can only charge up to two devices simultaneously. So, if you plug in your phone and wireless earbuds, you'll have to wait till at least one of them is fully charged before you can charge an extra gadget. Anker's MagGo 2-in-1 also supports the older Qi2 wireless charging standard.
There are two LED indicators on the base of the charging stand that light up to indicate that the connected devices are charging. The Anker MagGo 2-in-1 costs $53.99 without an adapter, but if you need one, you'll have to pay $69.99. Fortunately, you don't need to buy a USB-C cable as well, as the company includes one out of the box. At the time of this writing, the Anker MagGo 2-in-1 has an average rating of 4.3 out of five from close to 2,900 reviews.