5 Anker Magnetic Chargers That Are Great For Cutting Cable Clutter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping all your devices charged shouldn't translate to dealing with a tangled mess of cables on your desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter. If you have several gadgets that you use daily that need to be charged, including your smartphone, wireless earbuds, smartwatch, and others, charging cables can quickly dominate your space. Fortunately, thanks to magnetic chargers, you don't have to deal with cable clutter. Magnetic chargers offer a practical way of juicing up several devices at once while reducing cable clutter.

Anker is a well-known brand in charging accessories, and if you're shopping for cables, power bricks, or even wireless chargers, the company has several different options. If you want to reduce cable clutter from your setup, Anker has several magnetic charging solutions designed to help with that. Of course, even magnetic chargers aren't cable-free — each model also has to be connected to the wall with a cable.

The way these models help reduce clutter is by enabling you to charge at least two gadgets simultaneously, whether it's your phone and smartwatch, or a pair of wireless earbuds, or in some cases, all three. We've put together the five best magnetic chargers from Anker that you can consider for reducing clutter, which can charge at least two devices at the same time. All the models we've selected have solid ratings on Amazon with at least an average of 4.3 out of 5 from over 900 reviews.