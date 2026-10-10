5 Fast iPhone Chargers That Outperform Apple's 20W Adapter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While the Android world focuses on speedy charging, Apple is a bastion of longevity with cooler operation and slower speeds in the iPhone 18 Pro and its family. Quite frankly, I have been using my 25W charger with my Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro, and it is more than fast enough for me. The iPhone 18 Pro provides up to 36 hours of battery life, while the Pro Max gets 45 hours. Since there are no chargers included in the box, you can pair it with a high-rated charger that can top up your iPhone much faster than the 20W Apple charging brick.
According to Apple, the iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max can reach 50% in 15 minutes with a 40W adapter or higher. That is more than double what the old 20W gives you. You can grab the official Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter, which delivers steady power and can go up to 60W when the phone asks for it. But here is the twist. Fast doesn't always mean big. Many of the new chargers (like the ones listed below) use GaN, a newer material that runs cooler.
Silicon chargers reach about 87% efficiency, while GaN chargers can hit 95%. Less wasted energy means less heat, meaning a pocket-sized brick. In this list, we picked five chargers that beat Apple's 20W adapter on paper, each with its own unique features.
Anker Nano smart display charger (45W)
Most chargers are a simple brick that has the power wattage mentioned, and that's about it. You plug in and hope for the best. The Anker Nano smart display charger is a bit different. It has a small screen that shows live wattage and a battery bar, along with device info. MobileSyrup adds that the display also shows charging speed, temperature, and the phone's battery level, along with a cute animated blob. All of this is offered in a small form factor. This GaN USB-C charger has pins that can rotate 180 degrees.
The Anker Nano smart display charger is available for $23.99 on Amazon for the iPhone 17 series model, while the iPhone 18 series costs 25.99. The temperature reading is more useful than it sounds. Apple tells you to avoid charging your iPhone in hot places. Anker's Care Mode keeps the phone battery up to 5°C cooler compared to other 45W chargers. Since this is Anker's own claim, I would suggest you treat it as a bonus, not a promise.
Now, a few caveats. The Anker Nano smart display charger has one port. So it cannot replace a multi-port brick. Plus, the box doesn't include a cable. The screen can be a bit hard to see when your outlet is hidden behind a desk. It supports iPhone 15 or newer models and can charge a Galaxy S25 at full speed. So, if you are using an Android phone, you can use it too. You can grab the Anker Nano smart display charger in four colors.
Apple 40W dynamic power adapter with 60W max
If you prefer staying inside Apple's ecosystem and products, then Apple sells a charger that is faster than the 20W brick. However, there is a catch with this 40W Apple charger. The test results show it doesn't really peak at 40W, which is what it is rated for. So, before you take out your wallet to spend $34.99 on this charger on Amazon, it is worth keeping that in mind.
When Macworld put this charger to the test on an iPhone 17, it topped the phone from 0 to 41% in 20 minutes. But the important thing was they also saw the phone rarely pulling more than about 25W to 28W. The 60W boost gives iPhones no extra benefit, since the phone does not draw that much power. LTT Labs saw something different. The charger hit 50% in 20 minutes on the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. They also found that none of the new iPhones draw more than 40W, and they peaked around 38W before slowing down.
Note that these tests don't include the latest iPhone 18 Pro models, which support up to 60W charging. So why buy Apple's version? Because it is from Apple (so, no stress). Before you pick one up, remember cable choice matters, too, since USB-C cables come in different power ratings. Pair this charger with the right cable for the best results.
Anker Prime 100W 3-port charger
If you have been using multiple-port charging bricks for a long time, switching to a single port doesn't make much sense. This is where the Anker Prime 100W comes into the picture. Think of this as the charger for people who own too many devices. Picture your nightstand: a phone, a tablet, and a pair of earbuds, all waiting to get a power top-up. The Anker Prime 100W charger has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It gives up to 100W with one or two ports in use. And when you plug in all three, the limit drops to 89W. The USB-A port tops out at 22.5W.
A 100W charger sounds like too much for an iPhone, but it is not. Thanks to USB-C Power Delivery, your phone decides how much power is required to charge it. Your iPhone will not get more power than it can handle. The Anker Prime 100W charger is priced at $45.59 and is sold in grey. Notably, you can use this power brick to even charge your MacBook Pro/Air, iPad Pro, and latest iPhone and Samsung phones as well.
It is quite compact and weighs just 170 grams. One plug can replace two or three chargers in a travel bag, which saves space. So, you don't need to carry separate chargers and cables for your devices. It is a great option for frequent travelers.
Belkin 45W compact USB-C charger
It's important to find trustworthy cords and chargers. Not every cheap charger is risky, especially if it comes from a brand like Belkin. Many clones come from the same factory; this Belkin one is genuine and priced well. Belkin is one of the biggest names in phone chargers, and it backs its products with a two-year warranty. This is why the Belkin 45W compact USB-C charger is a no-nonsense pick in this list. It is simple, and often, simple is good.
The Belkin 45W charger supports Power Delivery and PPS. It has foldable prongs, and it also works with iPads, Chromebooks, Galaxy phones, Pixel phones, and the Nintendo Switch 2. So, any of your compatible devices can be charged at 45W. This Belkin power brick's one USB-C port can fast-charge a phone, tablet, or small laptop. Belkin's US site lists it at $19.99 (though it is out of stock there); you can pick one up from Amazon for $12.99.
Is 45W enough for your iPhone? Yes, it is sufficient and more than good if you have a 20W Apple charger lying around. You can also get this 45W charger from Belkin as an upgrade over your 20W brick. If you charge devices while you sleep, speed hardly matters, but for a quick top-up, this 45W is decent. There is one catch, though. It has only a single port.
UGREEN Nexode Air 65W charger
What if you could get a charger that not only charges your phone, but also charges your laptop? The UGREEN Nexode Air 65W charger is tiny and a perfect fit for this scenario. It weighs just 73 grams and works with Power Delivery, PPS, Quick Charge, and Samsung's fast charging. Do note that it does not support SuperVOOC or Xiaomi HyperCharge, but that should not be a matter unless you own those phones.
You can grab a UGREEN Nexode Air 65W charger from Amazon for $24.99. It is available if multiple color options – Grey, Glacier Blue, Orange, Blue, Burgundy, and White. Notebookcheck tested the charger and found that it could reach 50.9°C under load, and it has only one port. For phones, that is a good thing. The testing reveals that while it temporarily charged the device at 67.7W, after sometime, it settled between 58W and 65W range.
If you thinking whether you can charge a MacBook with it or not, the answer is yes. Any USB-C adapter will work with newer MacBooks. Do keep in mind that low wattage may mean it charges very slowly or not at all. At 65W, you can charge many small laptops, including MacBook. But since we are talking about replacing the 20W brick for iPhone, it is quite capable. The best thing is that it comes with a cable bundled within the box.
Methodology
These chargers have high ratings on Amazon, which also shows that real buyers are satisfied after using the product every day. Keep in mind that ratings move over time, so if that matters to you, we would suggest checking the number again before you buy.
We also cross-verified each charger's power against its maker's page and considered independent tests where we could find them. A 20W adapter is the starting line for fast charging, so every pick here offers more than that. The chargers on this list also feature variety – a screen, a big brand name, a three-port brick, a budget pick, and a couple of laptop-ready ones. This mix gives you a fit for every situation: a desk, a nightstand, or a carry-on.