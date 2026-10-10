5 Fast iPhone Chargers That Outperform Apple's 20W Adapter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the Android world focuses on speedy charging, Apple is a bastion of longevity with cooler operation and slower speeds in the iPhone 18 Pro and its family. Quite frankly, I have been using my 25W charger with my Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro, and it is more than fast enough for me. The iPhone 18 Pro provides up to 36 hours of battery life, while the Pro Max gets 45 hours. Since there are no chargers included in the box, you can pair it with a high-rated charger that can top up your iPhone much faster than the 20W Apple charging brick.

According to Apple, the iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max can reach 50% in 15 minutes with a 40W adapter or higher. That is more than double what the old 20W gives you. You can grab the official Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter, which delivers steady power and can go up to 60W when the phone asks for it. But here is the twist. Fast doesn't always mean big. Many of the new chargers (like the ones listed below) use GaN, a newer material that runs cooler.

Silicon chargers reach about 87% efficiency, while GaN chargers can hit 95%. Less wasted energy means less heat, meaning a pocket-sized brick. In this list, we picked five chargers that beat Apple's 20W adapter on paper, each with its own unique features.