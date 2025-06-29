Will A 100W Charger Damage Your iPhone?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In our modern world, it's not common to have and use several gadgets in our daily lives. While they can help make our lives better and give us access to a world of opportunities, it can also be annoying to make sure they're always fully charged. Thankfully, there are now more advanced methods, such as the 100W chargers, that can save you a lot of effort. In general, 100-watt chargers are not only faster than lower-rated chargers, but they're also capable of charging devices simultaneously, even larger ones like tablets or laptops. And the best part? Despite all these benefits, these powerful chargers don't put your iPhone at risk because of USB-C Power Delivery (PD) technology.
Designed to perform at higher levels than older generation or lesser-rated USB-C chargers, USB-C PD is what enables some chargers to serve up to 100 watts. With USB-C PD technology, Belkin shares that chargers are able to charge devices by automatically limiting the power delivery to what they're rated to manage. With this, you can get your iPhone, as well as your iPad, AirPods, and MacBook, ready for action in less time, safely and without having to carry multiple chargers. This makes 100W chargers ideal for iPhone owners who value compactness, such as frequent fliers or commuters. These days, there are tons of highly-rated 100W chargers with this technology that work with iPhones, as well as other similar gadgets. Here are some popular ones that you may want to consider adding to your cart.
Popular iPhone-compatible 100W chargers
Priced at $84.99, the Anker Prime 100W USB-C GaN Charger has been rated an average of 4.7 stars by over 2,000 Amazon users. With 3 ports (2 x USB-C and 1 USB-A), it's designed to work with other products in the Apple portfolio as well, like AirPods and even MacBooks. Although it's important to note that the USB-A port maxes out at 22.5W because that port specifically is not USB-C PD certified. But if you don't care to have three ports or have no need for a USB-A port, Anker also sells the iPhone Nano Charger, which is about the size of an AirPods Pro case, that comes with a compatible 6ft USB-C cable when folded. Available in two colors, it retails for $44.99 on Amazon, where it also boasts a 4.3-star average rating from over 780+ users.
Although not as compact, the UGREEN 100W USB-C Charger Nexode 4-Port GaN charger is another popular 100W charger option. Capable of charging up to 4 devices at once with its 3 USB-C ports and single USB-A port, it's designed to work with Apple devices like the iPhone, as well as Android, Windows laptops, and even handheld consoles like the Steam Deck. Selling for $54.99, over 7,700+ Amazon users have given this 100W UGREEN charger 4.6 stars. That said, just because 100W USB-C chargers aren't supposed to be bad for your iPhone, it doesn't mean all of them perform up to standard. Here are some reasons why.
Why not all 100W chargers are the same
Aside from being USB-C PD certified, some other things to look out for when choosing a 100W charger is if they're Apple MFi certified. With Apple MFi certification, you can rest easy knowing that the charger fits the technical guidelines laid out by Apple for its accessories. To check if the manufacturer holds this certification, you can use the MFi Licensed Accessories Search on the Apple website. In the same vein, it's also a good idea to buy chargers from authorized retailers, instead of secondhand or from third-party sellers, to avoid accidentally purchasing counterfeit products.
If you're not sure if your 100W charger fits the bill and have no real way of checking, you have other options to get your iPhone battery back up. For example, it's now possible to charge your iPhone via iPad, which is great for people who own both devices already. Alternatively, there are also a ton of great power bank brands that you can choose from, with models that can charge iPhones multiple times. Not to mention, it's important to note that the charger itself is only half of the equation. Apart from the charger, the quality of your cable also makes a difference. Given that not all USB-C cables are the same, it's possible that some of them are not compliant with charging protocols. Knowing this, it's recommended to get cables designed specifically for iPhone charging and those from trusted cable brands to avoid any issues.