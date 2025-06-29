Will A 100W Charger Damage Your iPhone?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In our modern world, it's not common to have and use several gadgets in our daily lives. While they can help make our lives better and give us access to a world of opportunities, it can also be annoying to make sure they're always fully charged. Thankfully, there are now more advanced methods, such as the 100W chargers, that can save you a lot of effort. In general, 100-watt chargers are not only faster than lower-rated chargers, but they're also capable of charging devices simultaneously, even larger ones like tablets or laptops. And the best part? Despite all these benefits, these powerful chargers don't put your iPhone at risk because of USB-C Power Delivery (PD) technology.

Designed to perform at higher levels than older generation or lesser-rated USB-C chargers, USB-C PD is what enables some chargers to serve up to 100 watts. With USB-C PD technology, Belkin shares that chargers are able to charge devices by automatically limiting the power delivery to what they're rated to manage. With this, you can get your iPhone, as well as your iPad, AirPods, and MacBook, ready for action in less time, safely and without having to carry multiple chargers. This makes 100W chargers ideal for iPhone owners who value compactness, such as frequent fliers or commuters. These days, there are tons of highly-rated 100W chargers with this technology that work with iPhones, as well as other similar gadgets. Here are some popular ones that you may want to consider adding to your cart.