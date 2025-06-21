You Can Charge Your iPhone With An iPad - Here's How

If you've never considered the possibility of charging your Apple iPhone from an iPad, you might be surprised to learn just how easy it is, as the option requires just a couple of simple steps. Before you begin, however, you'll need to ensure you have the right gear on hand to transfer that precious power between devices. Primarily, you'll need to have either an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable or a Lightning to USB cable on hand. And in the latter case, you may also need an Apple USB-C to USB Adapter, which you can pick up on Amazon for about $19.00 these days. But if you have a Slashgear-approved iPhone 16 Pro or a newer iPad with USB-C ports, you can literally just plug them directly into each other and watch the transfer happen.

If you've yet to move on from Lightning cables, follow these steps to charge using a Lightning to USB-C cable.

Connect the USB-C end of the cable to the iPhone's charging port. Connect the Lightning end of the cable to the iPad's charging port.

The iPhone should begin charging immediately upon connection. If you have a Lightning to USB cable, follow these steps:

Connect the USB cable to the USB-C to USB adapter. Connect the adapter to the iPad's charging port. Connect the USB-C end of the cable to the iPhone's charging port.

Yes, it really is that easy to charge an iPhone using an iPad. And yes, these instructions can also be followed to charge another iPad or even an Apple Watch in the same way.