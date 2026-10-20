Driving The New Electric Range Rover Reminded Me What's More Important Than Being First

I was lucky enough to sample the new EV on the narrow roads of northern Scotland, where Land Rover hosted its global launch. While the scenery was spectacular, throwing a bunch of Americans in a right-hand drive SUV that is over seven feet wide on single track roads in the Scottish highlands is a bad idea. More than one of us got a flat tire, yours truly included. Many of us were white knuckling it, letting out little squeaks of despair when a large truck passed going the other way. These roads are meant for Velars or Evoques. But I digress.

The electric Range Rover EV550 joins its V6, V8, and plug-in hybrid brethren with a 118.5 kWh battery that can charge at up to 325 kW courtesy of 800-volt architecture and a NACS charge port. Land Rover says that's quick enough to go from 10 to 80% charge in just 22 minutes, or add up to 125 miles of range in about 10 minutes. The two electric motors produce 542 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, more twist than any other powertrain in the lineup. Top speed here is 124 miles per hour and while I didn't come close to touching that on the skinny-minnie roads, the 6,000-pound zaftig reached 70 mph like it was nothing and begged me to dig into the throttle more. No thanks, Rangey. This gal has no idea what's coming around the corner on this single-lane road.

All your regular drive modes are here, including Dynamic for spirited pavement driving and a Comfort mode to keep things chill. There is also an active dynamic sound program but even putting it in the most aggressive setting didn't do anything to excite my senses. In fact, it was tough to tell what the sound was supposed to imitate. Engine noise? A futuristic electric hum? I still don't know and frankly I preferred to just keep it off and revel in the ultra-quiet cabin.