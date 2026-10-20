Driving The New Electric Range Rover Reminded Me What's More Important Than Being First
When I first got a look at the new 2027 Land Rover Range Rover EV550, nothing in particular stood out to me. It's still shaped like a bread box with the model name emblazoned across the front above a set of squinty headlights. Big ol' 22-inch wheels dominate the profile and sleek taillights highlight a clamshell rear gate. There isn't much to visually differentiate the EV version of the two-row SUV from the gas set up, and that's just the way Land Rover likes it.
See, the company always planned for this generation Range Rover to be offered as a battery-electric vehicle and it comes at an opportune time. Gas prices are hovering at an average of $4.28 nationally, while in my home state of California a gallon of regular will cost you $6,14. Meanwhile, fill up the sturdy Range Rover with electrons and you're looking at about 330 miles of real-world range, no gas station needed. Not bad for a bread box.
Most powerful of them all
I was lucky enough to sample the new EV on the narrow roads of northern Scotland, where Land Rover hosted its global launch. While the scenery was spectacular, throwing a bunch of Americans in a right-hand drive SUV that is over seven feet wide on single track roads in the Scottish highlands is a bad idea. More than one of us got a flat tire, yours truly included. Many of us were white knuckling it, letting out little squeaks of despair when a large truck passed going the other way. These roads are meant for Velars or Evoques. But I digress.
The electric Range Rover EV550 joins its V6, V8, and plug-in hybrid brethren with a 118.5 kWh battery that can charge at up to 325 kW courtesy of 800-volt architecture and a NACS charge port. Land Rover says that's quick enough to go from 10 to 80% charge in just 22 minutes, or add up to 125 miles of range in about 10 minutes. The two electric motors produce 542 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, more twist than any other powertrain in the lineup. Top speed here is 124 miles per hour and while I didn't come close to touching that on the skinny-minnie roads, the 6,000-pound zaftig reached 70 mph like it was nothing and begged me to dig into the throttle more. No thanks, Rangey. This gal has no idea what's coming around the corner on this single-lane road.
All your regular drive modes are here, including Dynamic for spirited pavement driving and a Comfort mode to keep things chill. There is also an active dynamic sound program but even putting it in the most aggressive setting didn't do anything to excite my senses. In fact, it was tough to tell what the sound was supposed to imitate. Engine noise? A futuristic electric hum? I still don't know and frankly I preferred to just keep it off and revel in the ultra-quiet cabin.
Riding on air, wobbles and all
You can drive the Range Rover EV550 with one pedal. Left on the most aggressive setting the Range Rover will bring itself to a complete stop when you lift off the throttle. It's smooth and easy and, while we didn't have any stop-and-go traffic to contend with, I imagine it's pretty comfortable to drive during rush hour too.
The SUV runs on air suspension that can raise and lower the car for off-road shenanigans. It's nice to have this option so that drivers can keep the car at a more efficient height on the pavement, but the air system left me feeling a bit woozy from the passenger seat. I'm not one to get car sick, but the Rover felt a bit floaty at times, causing me to reach for the grab handle to steady myself. Things tightened up in Dynamic mode, but I still felt like the SUV was a little roly-poly.
You'll also find that the EV500 takes a hit with towing capacity as well. The rest of the line-up can tow about 7,700 pounds while the plug-in sits at about 6,600 pounds. The EV is limited to right around 5,500 pounds.
A real Range Rover needs to go off-road, too
Of course, it wouldn't be a Land Rover if it weren't built for the dirt. It's a pity most drivers don't push their Rovers to the limit — Defender owners notwithstanding — because they really are excellent off-road. There are no low-range or lockers here, just an effective traction management system and a whole lot of torque.
Our Range Rovers were equipped with Michelin all-season tires and it's a testament to the SUV's prowess that it managed what it did in spite of the rubber. A steep hill climb with large ruts at the top proved to be no problem for the Range Rover. The drive team had already programmed the throttle, steering, and suspension parameters through the Customization mode and the big gal scooted to the top like it was nothing. Things got a bit more tricky in the slippery mud with the all-season tires, but again the system kicked in — this time set to mud and ruts — and it clawed its way back onto the track with ease.
And yeah, it can take a bath too. Wading is no problem for the Range Rover EV, despite the electrical architecture. I dove into a near 35-inch water crossing and nothing exploded or shorted out. Y'all really need to stop worrying about this. Waterproofing is not difficult.
I talked to Chief Engineer Lynfel Owen a bit about Sand mode. If you've ever driven an EV in the dunes you know that lifting off the throttle often results in the car slowing down way too quickly, burying the front end. I've done this in the Rivian R1T before the Sand mode was added and it is not fun. Owen assured me that the brake regen is turned all the way off in Sand mode, allowing the car to float over the top of dunes and giving the driver more control with the mechanical brakes. Phew! This is an SUV I do not want to dig out.
The same refined interior, just with more hush
Inside you'll find the same interior as the rest of the full-size Range Rover line up. My First Edition trim had a lovely white interior with accents of wood. The dual glove boxes give plenty of cargo space as the center console is actually a small refrigerator. The front seats are supremely comfortable with a pillow-soft headrest and the heating element does. not. quit.
However, the Pivi Pro infotainment system is a bit of a mess and difficult to use. I only learned after going through the spec sheet that our model had massaging seats, and finding the efficiency for our trip required me to poke around on multiple screens until I finally found the right one. I got 32.5 kWh/100 miles (3.1 miles per kWh) by the way. The good news is that the cameras are crisp and clear and the rear-view camera gives an excellent wide-angle view of what's happening behind the vehicle.
The Land Rover Range Rover EV550 is available in a short or long wheelbase body in SE, Autobiography, SV, SV Black, and SV Ultra trims. A special First Edition is also on hand with a limited color palette. Expect to pay upwards of $138,000 plus destination for an SE while the top SV Ultra is north of $255,000. That price is mostly about exclusivity as the performance components remain mostly the same, but you do get upgraded materials, a 21-speaker sound system, 23-inch wheels, and Body and Soul rear seats that allow occupants to both hear and feel the music.
2027 Range Rover EV550 verdict
Believe it or not, there are other choices in the big, electric SUV world. The Rivian R1S might not have the same cachet as a Rover, but it comes with a third row, starts around $83,000, is available with more range and is very, very competent off-road. You can even get one with over 1,000 horsepower for under $122,000.
The Mercedes-Benz G 580 electric SUV starts in the mid-$160,000, has more power and torque than the Rover, and can easily match its off-road prowess, but it charges slower and has less range. If you don't care about off-pavement shenanigans, look at the Bentley Torcal. It starts in the low-$200,000 but you get more power and range than the Range Rover and it absolutely looks the business.
On paper the Rivian R1S is the obvious choice here, but there is something about driving a Range Rover that an upstart brand can't match. It's elegant yet rugged. Luxurious yet audacious. Sophisticated yet unapologetically capable. If presence, pedigree, and a sense of occasion are your non-negotiables, the Range Rover EV550 is for you.