Bentley Torcal Gives Luxury Brand Its First Full EV: Here's What Stands Out

Bentley's first fully electric vehicle is here, the Torcal. It does not follow in the steps of the Continental, or the Flying Spur, instead following the general design ethos of the Bentayga SUV, although with a notably more chiseled front fascia, and an obviously much greener vibe. Incidentally, the name "Torcal" comes from a limestone cliff formation in Spain, "El Torcal de Antequera."

Here's what immediately stands out with the Torcal, according to Bentley's announcement. Despite the wealthy tennis player aesthetic, the Torcal is quick, remarkably so. It has a 0-60 time of a scant 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 162 miles per hour. That's much quicker than the Bentayga Speed's 3.4-second 0-60 time.

Bentley

The Torcal's quickness, is of course, only made possible by the fact that its electric motors — fed electrons by a 113 kilowatt-hour battery — makes a maximum of 875 horsepower. That makes it the most powerful car currently offered by Bentley, beating out the Continental GT Speed's 771 horsepower by a not-insignificant margin.

The performance is bolstered by the Torcal's fully active suspension, which is reportedly a first for Bentley. The dampers can be raised and lowered at will, and to make the smaller SUV feel even more nimble, the Torcal has four-wheel steering.