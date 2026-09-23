Bentley Torcal Gives Luxury Brand Its First Full EV: Here's What Stands Out
Bentley's first fully electric vehicle is here, the Torcal. It does not follow in the steps of the Continental, or the Flying Spur, instead following the general design ethos of the Bentayga SUV, although with a notably more chiseled front fascia, and an obviously much greener vibe. Incidentally, the name "Torcal" comes from a limestone cliff formation in Spain, "El Torcal de Antequera."
Here's what immediately stands out with the Torcal, according to Bentley's announcement. Despite the wealthy tennis player aesthetic, the Torcal is quick, remarkably so. It has a 0-60 time of a scant 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 162 miles per hour. That's much quicker than the Bentayga Speed's 3.4-second 0-60 time.
The Torcal's quickness, is of course, only made possible by the fact that its electric motors — fed electrons by a 113 kilowatt-hour battery — makes a maximum of 875 horsepower. That makes it the most powerful car currently offered by Bentley, beating out the Continental GT Speed's 771 horsepower by a not-insignificant margin.
The performance is bolstered by the Torcal's fully active suspension, which is reportedly a first for Bentley. The dampers can be raised and lowered at will, and to make the smaller SUV feel even more nimble, the Torcal has four-wheel steering.
A big battery Bentley
That giant battery gives you an estimated range of 375 miles (to be fair, it's the slightly more lenient European WLTP standard, not the U.S. EPA's testing). Even then, that range puts the Torcal more into competition with range monsters like the 410 mile range Rivian R1S. Giant luxury EVs like the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 only top out at 300 miles.
Bentley also notes that if you use a 400 kW charger (good luck finding one) you can charge from 10% battery to 80% in as little as 16 minutes, or gain 100 miles of range in seven minutes. The Torcal's estimated range is also much greater than the Volkswagen Group's other EV super SUV, the Porsche Cayenne Electric, which has a maximum estimated range of 339 miles, depending on how you configure it.
Oftentimes, with luxury EVs, range or power is the focus, and hardly both. If real-world testing swings in the estimate's favor, then the Torcal could be a real double threat. That is, if you're willing to pay the exorbitant Bentley premium.
A lot of range, and a little weird
With all the power and range comes some weirdness, that might stray from the buttoned-up Bentley we currently know. Sound isn't typically a quality you think of when pondering EVs, but Bentley has gone through the effort of making sure the Torcal sounds unique. That includes a "Handcrafted propulsion sound performed by musicians inspired by the beat of a Bentley 6 3/4 litre V8." As for what that means specifically, will have to wait until the Torcal gets some time on the road, but it's certainly a stylistic move to pipe in engine sounds. Dodge is famous (or infamous) for its "Fratzonic" "exhaust" noises on the EV Charger Daytona, so it's not entirely unprecedented.
Like any self respecting British luxury monster, it also has power opening and closing doors. Once you're inside the Torcal, Bentley programmed the turn signals to sound like a "a hammer striking a leather surface," and taps on the curved touchscreen to chime like "the sound of a crystal glass." Again, how well that works in practice is open to interpretation before the actual launch.
In short, the Bentley Torcal is very capable with ridiculous power and surprisingly a lot of range. With the capability comes some absurdity, yes, which might scare off some more conservative drivers. Yet as a powerful and modern package, it looks cohesive enough to bring Bentley confidently into the electrified era.