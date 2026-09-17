Land Rover's Supercharged V8 Defender 110 Should Be Ridiculous, But Driving It Opened My Eyes

Within the brand's luxury-focused oeuvre, it's pretty easy to forget the Land Rover used to be one of the most serious names in off-roading, making vehicles for militaries and adventurers around the world. You can still see old Discovery's traipsing around the globe's rougher terrain, and a number of countries still use old Land Rovers as military vehicles. But today, and especially within the United States, you're more likely to see a suburban mom driving a Land Rover than say, someone on a safari, or a member of the Royal Marines.

After a brief stint in the States in the 1990s, the Land Rover Defender returned to remind the Yankees that the British still know how to make an off-road vehicle. The old rugged Land Rovers are icons in automotive history. I've seen them all around, covered in Grateful Dead and expensive private school and Ivy League college stickers, so why not take a look at the world of luxurious off-roading or overlanding?