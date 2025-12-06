Buying A Lexus GX 550 In 2026? These Are The Features I'd Pay Extra For
Lexus unveiled the pricing and trim structure of its perennially popular GX SUV for the 2026 model year. As one would expect with any proper Lexus, it doesn't start cheap. This model will set you back a cool $66,935 to get in the door with the base "Premium" trim model.
Mechanically, every trim is mostly the same. The GX 550 engine for all trims is a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 that puts out a pretty beefy 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It delivers that power via a 10-speed automatic transmission. That, combined with a vehicle as hefty as the GX, translates to a fairly mediocre 21 miles per gallon. The mechanical similarities between all the trims do not, however, mean every GX 550 you buy is going to be exactly the same. In fact, some extra features are just outright worth the extra cash. Here are the ones I'd pay extra for.
The Overtrail trim's off-roading capabilities
The Overtrail trim tops out the lineup for the GX 550 when it comes to off-road capability. This trim has been available each model year since it was introduced in the 2024 Lexus GX models. If you want a two-tone paint scheme, this is the way to go.
However, the suspension is where the real money is: Lexus notes that the Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims come with what the automaker calls "Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System" (E-KDSS). That mouthful means that the suspension can lock and unlock the front and rear stabilizer bars for off-road use. That might not mean anything to someone just using the GX to move the family around, but for off-road enthusiasts, it's a big deal. The onboard air compressor is just icing on the cake.
Unlocking the stabilizer bars (also referred to as a sway bar) allows for your wheels to move further up and down when crawling around on the rocks. This feature is present on more traditional off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler. Having it on a big luxury SUV is certainly a boon for anyone with a little extra cash to spend who doesn't want to give up on capability. The Overtrail starts at $74,580, but for the right person, it is absolutely worth the extra cost over the base model. As an added bonus, the Overtrail+ trim, which starts at $82,045, also gives you massaging front seats.
Extra luxury touches like an enhanced sound system
No self-respecting luxury car is complete without a big sound system. The base model GXs give you a 10-speaker system as standard, which will certainly do the job in a pinch. However, if that's not enough, the Luxury trim gives you the option to include a 21-speaker, 1,800-watt sound system from Mark Levinson. The sheer number of speakers and power they bring is sure to produce a pretty "bangin'" sound — as the kids say. This will cost you $1,140 to add on to the $79,400 Luxury trim, but it comes standard on the $83,400 Luxury+ trim. Additionally, it's an optional extra on the Overtrail trims.
The Luxury+ trim also gives you a panoramic glass roof, along with automatic deploying running boards. Some brands seem to add features just for the sake of adding features. However, the optional extras on the GX add some functionality, making them worth paying for.
A mini fridge in the center console
There's one last feature that might be worth adding on. Although it comes standard on the Luxury+ model, a refrigerated box in the center console called the "Cool box" can also be added to the Overtrail trim for $170. This extra feature can be genuinely useful when going about your day. It's nice to have a cold soda or water at the ready when you're out by yourself runnings errands or the like. But it can also be an absolute lifesaver to keep your kid's food and drinks cold and ready for deployment, should anyone get hungry and grouchy (including you).
The 2026 Lexus GX 550 is a pricey car, but you do get a lot for the money. If you lean towards the adventurous side and enjoy taking your wheels on adventures, the Overtrail trim might be what you want. If you prefer to invest in a big and powerful sound system, the Luxury trim might be more your speed.