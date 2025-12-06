Buying A Lexus GX 550 In 2026? These Are The Features I'd Pay Extra For

The Overtrail trim tops out the lineup for the GX 550 when it comes to off-road capability. This trim has been available each model year since it was introduced in the 2024 Lexus GX models. If you want a two-tone paint scheme, this is the way to go.

However, the suspension is where the real money is: Lexus notes that the Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims come with what the automaker calls "Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System" (E-KDSS). That mouthful means that the suspension can lock and unlock the front and rear stabilizer bars for off-road use. That might not mean anything to someone just using the GX to move the family around, but for off-road enthusiasts, it's a big deal. The onboard air compressor is just icing on the cake.

Unlocking the stabilizer bars (also referred to as a sway bar) allows for your wheels to move further up and down when crawling around on the rocks. This feature is present on more traditional off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler. Having it on a big luxury SUV is certainly a boon for anyone with a little extra cash to spend who doesn't want to give up on capability. The Overtrail starts at $74,580, but for the right person, it is absolutely worth the extra cost over the base model. As an added bonus, the Overtrail+ trim, which starts at $82,045, also gives you massaging front seats.