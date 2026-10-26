5 Bosch 12V MAX Tools Under $200 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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It can be difficult to determine which power tool brand to choose these days, if only because consumers are positively spoiled for options. If you're looking to keep to the major cordless power tool manufacturers, however, Bosch is one name you're certain to see in all corners of the market. That's in no small part because the company, which has existed in some form since 1886, has been a player in the powered tool arena for close to 100 years in its own right. These days, it makes as wide a range of tools as you'll find among the competition.

Bosch tools are sold through any number of retailers these days too, and that includes even an official outlet that the German power tool company operates through Amazon. If you are shopping for power tools through Bosch's Amazon storefront, you'll find tools from the brand's various battery families, including its popular but slightly pricey 18V lineup.

Folks looking to get their hands on powerful Bosch tools at prices that are a little more budget-friendly might opt instead to look at devices included in the company's 12V Max family, many of which can be purchased for under $200 at the moment. Here are a few we think are worth adding to your tool collection.