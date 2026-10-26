5 Bosch 12V MAX Tools Under $200 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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It can be difficult to determine which power tool brand to choose these days, if only because consumers are positively spoiled for options. If you're looking to keep to the major cordless power tool manufacturers, however, Bosch is one name you're certain to see in all corners of the market. That's in no small part because the company, which has existed in some form since 1886, has been a player in the powered tool arena for close to 100 years in its own right. These days, it makes as wide a range of tools as you'll find among the competition.
Bosch tools are sold through any number of retailers these days too, and that includes even an official outlet that the German power tool company operates through Amazon. If you are shopping for power tools through Bosch's Amazon storefront, you'll find tools from the brand's various battery families, including its popular but slightly pricey 18V lineup.
Folks looking to get their hands on powerful Bosch tools at prices that are a little more budget-friendly might opt instead to look at devices included in the company's 12V Max family, many of which can be purchased for under $200 at the moment. Here are a few we think are worth adding to your tool collection.
12V Max Oscillating Multi-Tool
Versatility is a big selling point for many when it comes to tools. That's particularly true for those who also shop for tools with budget on the brain. If you count yourself in that particular set of consumers, an oscillating multi-tool can be a legit game changer. These tools provide users with the ability to cut, grind, sand, and scrape by merely swapping out the device's attachment. If you're looking for such a tool in the under $200 range, Bosch has you covered with its 12V Max model, which is currently selling for $125 on Amazon.
The tool is also relatively well reviewed by shoppers, with some 626 users awarding it a rating of 4.5 stars. While some reviewers dinged it because of durability concerns and a new head adapter design, most agree it delivers solid power and performance in a small package, and they appreciate its Starlock functionality. If you're not familiar with Starlock, it features a 3D fit accessory interface that can deliver higher torque and decreased vibration.
As such, the oscillating tool is compatible with all of the accessories included in Bosch's standard Starlock lineup. The device also boasts an EC (electronically commutated) brushless motor that delivers solid performance-to-weight ratios and a variable speed dial that allows users to select anywhere between 5,000 oscillations per minute and 20,000 OPM. Needless to say, all of those features are beyond impressive for a tool that weighs in at just 1.75 pounds.
12V Max 3/8-Inch Right Angle Drill-Driver Kit
We're betting most of you have a good powered drill or driver stashed away somewhere in your home where you keep the tools you use on the regular. But we'd also wager that you quite often find yourself struggling to use it in areas that are harder to reach, whether that's a tricky corner of a room, behind a piece of furniture you don't want to move, or underneath kitchen and bathroom cabinets. For folks who regularly find themselves dealing with those sorts of issues, a device with a pivoting head like Bosch's 12V Max Right Angle Drill could come in handy.
As the device's name conveys, the drill does indeed feature a head that pivots 90 degrees, transforming it from a straight-ahead drill into one that performs at a right angle without any loss of power or performance. As handy as that feature is, the head actually features five different positions, allowing it to function anywhere between 90 degrees and 180 degrees. It also weighs in at just 2.75 pounds, making it as lightweight as it is versatile. Meanwhile, its 12V motor still provides users up to 1,300 RPM and 115 inch-pounds of maximum torque during usage.
The 12V Max Right Angle Drill kit is currently selling for $153 on Amazon and comes with a single 2 Ah lithium-ion battery pack, as well as a charger. Those credentials have helped contribute to its solid 4.5-star rating, with users largely praising it for its power, design, and performance, even as some noted quality control concerns.
12V Max Barrel Grip Jig Saw
Cutting tools may not be a necessity for many DIYers or pro workers. But if you're working with wood, they are obviously essential to your trade. The same could be said if your project involves installing lighting fixtures or electrical outlets in homes, or any other gigs that might require you to cut curves or designs with precision. Yes, Bosch makes a 12V Max tool for such an occasion, with many users agreeing this Barrel Grip Jig Saw is well worth its $149 sticker price on Amazon.
That being said, a few of the 195 user reviews did take the tool to task for perceived design flaws and potential power shortcomings. Still, most praised its user-friendly setup, easy-to-manage size, and ability to perform as promised when working with thinner materials. So, if you're in need of a heavy-cutter for bigger jobs, this may not be the tool for you, but if you've got smaller finesse work ahead of you, it looks to be a pretty solid option.
The tool is fitted with a variable speed dial that allows users to match speed to the task at hand, and boasts a no-load speed of 1,500 to 2,800 SPM (strokes per minute). It's also equipped with Bosch's exclusive multidirectional blade clamp and a die-cast aluminum footplate with no-mar plastic overshoes to protect cutting surfaces. On top of all that, the cutter weighs in at just 3 pounds.
12V Max LED Worklight
Except for those laborers and DIYers who work their wizardry exclusively in the outdoors, lighting is one of those things you really just cannot have enough of. That's particularly true for folks who spend their time working away in dimly lit garages, crawl spaces, attics, or basements. In some of those locales, the size of such a light can be as important as its illuminative ability, and if you're in need of a light that shoppers have deemed small but mighty, Bosch's 12V Max LED Worklight may be well worth a look.
The light retails for $82.99 on Amazon. While that might be more than the average Joe wants to spend on a light for their job site, this Bosch torch's 4.8-star user rating may help sway their opinion. So too may the light's capabilities, with Bosch claiming it is the brightest light you can buy in its size class. It measures in at just 5.5 inches in length, a trim 2 inches in width, and 2.68 inches in height, which makes its ability to bring up to 330 lumens of brightness to your space all the more impressive.
It can achieve that feat via the inclusion of 10 high-intensity LED lights built into its head. Bosch claims the 12V Max tool and its 200-degree articulating head can provide up to 12 hours of lighting, depending on the battery capacity. It's also got a built-in fold-away standing base and carabiner clip, is fitted with powerful magnets for affixing to metal, and is even designed for use with most standard tripods.
12V Max Pocket Reciprocating Saw Kit
Since Milwaukee first introduced it to the market back in the 1950s, the portable reciprocating saw has been a staple on pro sites and in the homes of the more ambitious DIYers of the world. The tool has become such a work site staple that every power tool manufacturer worth its salt now sells one, and most of them are indeed powered by another tech Milwaukee helped pioneer, the lithium-ion battery pack. As for the manufacturers, that list includes Bosch, which features a reciprocating saw in its 12V family of tools.
Bosch calls that tool the Pocket Reciprocating Saw, and is selling it in a kit that includes a 2.5 Ah battery and a charger for $169. Those who've bought the kit at that price are generally impressed, with nearly 700 user reviews resulting in a 4.6-star satisfaction rating. Size is a big part of that rating, with the tool measuring 11 inches in length by 2.3 inches wide by 5 inches in height. It also weighs in at a lightweight 2.2 pounds.
Despite its size, the Pocket Reciprocating Saw delivers solid power numbers, maxing out at 3,000 no-load strokes per minute. The trigger handle design also makes it easy to use on the job with just one hand, and it should be able to cut through anything from wood and drywall to copper and conduit. It's also designed with a tool-free blade change system and, just like the other tools on this list, is backed by a 3-year warranty from Bosch.
How We Got Here
The tools on this list were, as the title implies, largely selected due to the sub-$200 price tag accompanying each in the official Bosch Amazon store. Once we settled on 12V Max tools that fit our financial parameters, we went through those that were also well rated by consumers who've reviewed them on their individual product pages, selecting only tools rated at 4.5 stars or higher. From there, we also chose to focus on tools that you may not already have in your collection, hence the absence of standards like a conventional power drill or driver, though you can also find those for under $200 on Amazon if you're in need.