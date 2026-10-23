6 Cheap Mini Gadgets That Are Great For DIY Advent Calendars

Have you ever considered making an Advent calendar for the holidays? You can always buy pre-made ones, but you never know how good the trinkets or toys inside are until, well, you open them!

Making someone their own Advent calendar lets you tailor it to their likes and make every day until Christmas a little special. Of course, coming up with 25 gifts can be hard — and expensive if you don't watch the price tag. At the same time, you want the calendar to be unique and fun, and filling the days with just chocolates or other trinkets ruins the point of making one yourself.

If you have someone techy in your life, you can pick up some neat mini gadgets they likely won't have. But what mini gadgets are worth buying? The little ones below are cheap, fun, and useful. Anyone would love these for the holidays.