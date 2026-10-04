12 Unique Mini Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Home Whisky Or Cocktail Bar

Whether your drink of choice is whiskey or a cocktail, you'll probably want to keep some ice on hand to ensure that it's served at the perfect temperature. Some refrigerators utilize clever tech and offer built-in ice makers, but if your refrigerator doesn't, you'll need to get your ice from a different source. Anyone with some spare space on their cocktail or whiskey bar could pick up a mini gadget that means they always have access to a steady ice supply, like the Euhomy countertop ice maker.

It retails for $89.99 on Amazon, and like all of the gadgets here, it's well liked by reviewers. The ice maker is available in a variety of colors to suit virtually all bar styles — buyers wanting a discreet gadget will probably want to opt for the black colorway, while anyone with a brighter, tropical-themed bar might want to pick the green or rose-colored versions.

The brand says that the ice maker can produce up to 26 lbs of ice in 24 hours, with each piece being bullet-shaped so it sticks together less than a conventional cube. If you've forgotten to fill the device, you shouldn't have to wait around long for your evening drink, as the brand claims that the ice maker will produce its first pieces just six minutes after it is refilled. Even if your bar isn't near an outlet, there's no need to worry, as the gadget features a carry handle so you can easily transport it around the house or out into the yard.