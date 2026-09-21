Can You Mix Different Brands Of AA Batteries In Your Electronics?
AA batteries fit across countless devices, which can make it tempting to grab whatever ones you have lying around when they run out. Odds are, you've already mixed brands in your TV remote, like Duracell and Energizer — though there are AA battery brands to steer clear of. That said, while AA batteries from different brands can be the same size and voltage, you shouldn't combine them for a few reasons.
For starters, different battery brands can vary in the amount of internal resistance they have or how they handle discharging. Duracell advises not mixing brands in the same device because it can cause a battery leak. This can corrode the battery compartment or the insides of your device, physically damage it, or, in a worst-case scenario, permanently ruin the device. Additionally, mixing different brands can cause power to flow unevenly, affecting the device's performance.
Similarly, combining different brands can affect the batteries themselves. The most notable issue is that mixed batteries don't last as long. When you pair different brands, they create an imbalance in discharge rates and voltage levels, which wears the batteries out faster. Overheating is another problem that can stem from this. When batteries get too hot, they're more likely to leak and can also cause damage.
Can you mix old and new AA batteries?
Just like with mixing different brands, putting together old and new AA batteries isn't recommended. In some cases, it may be even worse. An old battery usually holds much less charge than a new one, so the new battery keeps delivering power even after the old one has been fully drained. Technically speaking, that may not sound overly bad or dangerous, but the well-known brands urge against shuffling old and new batteries.
For instance, Duracell states that it hurts performance and could cause leaks or rupture. The company advises swapping out all the batteries in a device at once. Similarly, Energizer warns of the same issues, adding that it can cause property damage and personal injury. Naturally, you won't have these issues with gadgets powered by a single AA battery. Outside of AA batteries, the same dangers and warnings apply to mixing different battery types, like alkaline and lithium.
To avoid any potential mishaps, always use AA batteries of the same brand. When it's time to replace them, put in a full set of fresh ones at the same time. Knowing which battery brands are ranked worst to best also helps you get the most power out of your batteries.