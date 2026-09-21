Can You Mix Different Brands Of AA Batteries In Your Electronics?

AA batteries fit across countless devices, which can make it tempting to grab whatever ones you have lying around when they run out. Odds are, you've already mixed brands in your TV remote, like Duracell and Energizer — though there are AA battery brands to steer clear of. That said, while AA batteries from different brands can be the same size and voltage, you shouldn't combine them for a few reasons.

For starters, different battery brands can vary in the amount of internal resistance they have or how they handle discharging. Duracell advises not mixing brands in the same device because it can cause a battery leak. This can corrode the battery compartment or the insides of your device, physically damage it, or, in a worst-case scenario, permanently ruin the device. Additionally, mixing different brands can cause power to flow unevenly, affecting the device's performance.

Similarly, combining different brands can affect the batteries themselves. The most notable issue is that mixed batteries don't last as long. When you pair different brands, they create an imbalance in discharge rates and voltage levels, which wears the batteries out faster. Overheating is another problem that can stem from this. When batteries get too hot, they're more likely to leak and can also cause damage.