4 Gadgets Powered By A Single AA Battery
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to AA battery-powered devices at home, it's typical to find ones that use two or more batteries. Your Xbox controller needs two AA cells to turn on, and so does the flameless LED candle, flashlight, and universal TV remote. Some devices even require more than two AA batteries, like the carbon monoxide detector with three and kids' musical toys with four. But just because most household electronics are powered by multiple AA doesn't mean a single battery isn't capable on its own.
On the contrary, it can actually run a lot of other gadgets, especially those that are considered low-powered. With just a single AA battery to think about, you won't burn through replacement packs as fast as when using two or more. This means less electronic waste that goes to the dumps (make sure the battery is dead before tossing it out, though). Plus, you can also save space in your backpack when out camping since the replacement packs will last you longer. If you're on the hunt for these single AA battery-powered devices, here are four to check out.
Wireless mouse
One of the most common gadgets powered by only one AA battery is already sitting in front of you every day: a wireless mouse. Although it needs Bluetooth or radio frequency technology to communicate with your computer, its power consumption is still pretty minimal. This efficiency means the device also has low input voltage requirements, so it can readily operate with just a single AA cell.
Many wireless mice make the most out of this single battery, though. Even if you use it daily for work or personal browsing, you won't need to bother with using a rechargeable battery just to save money. That single AA battery can run your mouse for quite a long time.
In fact, most battery-powered wireless mice in the market only need battery replacement after a few months or so. For instance, the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse can last you a maximum of 24 months, while the Dell MS5120W Mobile Pro Wireless Mouse is rated for three years.
Basic calculator
While your phone can pretty much do everything nowadays, it's still a great idea to have a dedicated device for basic things like calculations. Physical calculators make doing math a lot quicker since you don't have to go through the hassle of unlocking your phone and opening the calculator app. The thing about most calculators, though, is that they're usually powered by button batteries. Unless you're the type of person who likes keeping a stockpile of all types of batteries at home, you likely won't have a coin cell ready to use. Lucky for you, some calculators just need a single AA battery to work.
The Deli Standard Function Calculator, which can also run on solar power in a pinch, comes with a 12-digit LCD and basic math functions like addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and percentage. Meanwhile, the BAZIC 8-Digit Dual Power Calculator is smaller with only an 8-digit LCD but is perfect for cramped home office spaces and on the field (e.g., construction site, surveyors on undeveloped land). Both use a single AA battery, so they're convenient to replace in case the battery dies.
Headlamp
If you've ever gone backpacking, then you already know that one of the must-have safety gadgets to bring on your outdoor trips is a headlamp. Normally, headlamps come with rechargeable batteries. This means you'll have to bring a power source to charge them, and maybe even a spare headlamp to use when one is charging. Thankfully, there are brands like Nitecore HA15 and COSOOS Mini LED Headlamp Flashlight that run on one single-use AA battery. Once the AA cell dies, you can quickly replace it, so no need to wait to use the headlamp again. Plus, you won't need to lug around chunky power banks and spare units — a pack of AA batteries will do.
Although running on just one AA, the headlamps are good for use for several hours. The Nitecore HA15 headlamp comes with six LED lights that can produce a total of six to 200 lumens using a single AA battery. On its ultralow mode (six lumens), the battery can last a long 82 hours. On the low (100 lumens) and mid (200 lumens) modes, expect a runtime of roughly nine and four hours, respectively. The headlamp does work with a rechargeable 3.6V battery from Nitecore, too, in case you prefer a brighter 400-lumen light and longer runtimes.
On the other hand, the COSOOS Mini LED Headlamp Flashlight with three LEDs and 200 lumens can keep you out of the dark for five hours. Actual runtime for some users is about three to six hours.
Analog wall clock
These days, analog wall clocks have become more decorative than functional. People normally just rely on their phone, smartwatch, or other digital device to tell the time. But even so, they're still pretty handy in certain rooms at home. It's easy to time your cooking, meetings, and online classes when you can quickly glance at the wall clock at any moment — no unlocking your phone or asking Alexa for the time.
The best part about analog wall clocks is that they're power-efficient. They're probably at the top of the most common gadgets that use a single AA battery. Thanks to their low-voltage internal components, such as the quartz crystal, circuit board, and motor, one AA battery is enough to power the entire system. Some wall clocks like Timegyro 12-inch Silent Wall Clock and OCEST Night Light Wall Clock do take in more than one AA battery, but it's because they include more power-draining features like LCD digital display and LED rings.