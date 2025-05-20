4 Gadgets Powered By A Single AA Battery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to AA battery-powered devices at home, it's typical to find ones that use two or more batteries. Your Xbox controller needs two AA cells to turn on, and so does the flameless LED candle, flashlight, and universal TV remote. Some devices even require more than two AA batteries, like the carbon monoxide detector with three and kids' musical toys with four. But just because most household electronics are powered by multiple AA doesn't mean a single battery isn't capable on its own.

On the contrary, it can actually run a lot of other gadgets, especially those that are considered low-powered. With just a single AA battery to think about, you won't burn through replacement packs as fast as when using two or more. This means less electronic waste that goes to the dumps (make sure the battery is dead before tossing it out, though). Plus, you can also save space in your backpack when out camping since the replacement packs will last you longer. If you're on the hunt for these single AA battery-powered devices, here are four to check out.