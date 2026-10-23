13 Cars Every '80s Diehard Should Drive At Least Once

It was the golden age of the shopping mall, with industrial structures of hair held together by copious amounts of hairspray, music made of only electronic instruments, bright pink and green windbreakers, and MTV in your living room. It is hard to think of a decade more purely fun than the 1980s. As goes the passage of time, many of these things are now looked back upon with a cringe, but one can't deny the almost whimsical tang of the time period.

There is perhaps no better reflection of this attitude than in the cars of the 1980s. They featured fun colors, pop-up headlights, space-age vents and aero bits that were almost always only there for cosmetic reasons, and interiors that screamed spaceship instead of car. Hollywood took a particular liking to cars too, and it felt like almost every TV show or movie release featured a car that became just as iconic as the star. Here are some examples from the era every '80s diehard should drive at least once.