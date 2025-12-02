How Fast Was The Quickest Car From The '80s?

So the Porsche 959 was fast in the '80s — that can't mean much, right? However, any Porsche (or '80s automotive) enthusiast will tell you that the 959 was more than just fast for its day; it was genuinely quick with an incredible top speed. The Porsche 959 was powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.8-liter flat-six engine that made 444 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Along with giving the 959 its ability to rocket off the line and reach 60 mph quickly (thanks in part to all-wheel drive), that power made the Porsche 959 capable of a top speed of nearly 200 mph.

The second-quickest car in Car and Driver's 1980s testing was the Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1. The 1989 ZR-1 could accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, which certainly wasn't slow, but nowhere near the Porsche's time. Multiple Ferraris fell as far behind the 959, clocking times at the 5.0-second mark, and even the iconic Buick Grand National only squeaked out a 4.9-second time by the skin of its teeth.

Even the Ferrari F40, a car that cost between $400,000 and $900,000 when Car and Driver tested it in 1991, could only make the sprint to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Some other outlets claim the F40 could do the sprint in as little as 4.0 seconds flat, but even that time wasn't as quick as the Porsche 959.