5 Ryobi USB Lithium Combo Kits Cheaper Than Their Individual Price Tags

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You aren't going to renovate an entire home solely using Ryobi USB Lithium tools, but they certainly have a place in your kit alongside heavier-duty (or even medium-duty) power tools. Besides being able to charge the tools simply by plugging them into the same USB outlets you'd use for your phone or laptop, Ryobi's USB Lithium line is also distinct because each device comes with the battery you need for it — you can't buy it at a "tool only" discount like you typically can with bigger power tools. So when you stock up on several USB Lithium tools (they have a wide range of functions), you may end up with a drawer full of excess batteries and charging cables.

That's one reason to instead opt for USB Lithium combo kits, though there are others. By buying multiple tools in a single purchase, you usually get just one or two batteries, which is probably all you need, and you save yourself the trouble of making separate purchases and adding multiple items to your cart. Of course, the real advantage of buying combo kits, just as with larger power tools from Ryobi or other brands, is that you typically save money compared to buying every item individually.

Oddly, that's not always the case — some combo kits are available at the exact price each tool would cost separately, and some are, for whatever reason, more expensive. But these five Ryobi USB Lithium combo kits are cheaper than their individual price tags — more information on how these prices were calculated can be found at the end of this list.