5 Ryobi USB Lithium Combo Kits Cheaper Than Their Individual Price Tags
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You aren't going to renovate an entire home solely using Ryobi USB Lithium tools, but they certainly have a place in your kit alongside heavier-duty (or even medium-duty) power tools. Besides being able to charge the tools simply by plugging them into the same USB outlets you'd use for your phone or laptop, Ryobi's USB Lithium line is also distinct because each device comes with the battery you need for it — you can't buy it at a "tool only" discount like you typically can with bigger power tools. So when you stock up on several USB Lithium tools (they have a wide range of functions), you may end up with a drawer full of excess batteries and charging cables.
That's one reason to instead opt for USB Lithium combo kits, though there are others. By buying multiple tools in a single purchase, you usually get just one or two batteries, which is probably all you need, and you save yourself the trouble of making separate purchases and adding multiple items to your cart. Of course, the real advantage of buying combo kits, just as with larger power tools from Ryobi or other brands, is that you typically save money compared to buying every item individually.
Oddly, that's not always the case — some combo kits are available at the exact price each tool would cost separately, and some are, for whatever reason, more expensive. But these five Ryobi USB Lithium combo kits are cheaper than their individual price tags — more information on how these prices were calculated can be found at the end of this list.
1. USB Lithium 3-Tool Combo Kit with Compact Flashlight, Screwdriver Kit, Power Cutter
One Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Tool Combo Kit comes with the system's Compact Flashlight (model FVL51), Screwdriver Kit (model FVD50), and Power Cutter (model FVC51), as well as two 2 Ah batteries and a charging cable. Together, the bundle currently costs $30 less than if you were to buy all three individually, at the expense of one battery and two excess cables. That's a solid deal, considering you're still getting all the accessories that come with the individual tools, including a pre-installed blade for the power cutter and two bits for the electric screwdriver.
Together, the three tools make perfect junk drawer staples. The screwdriver comes in handy when you need to open something quickly, like the back of a toy's battery compartment, or to tighten a loose cabinet hinge. The power cutter is essentially a motorized replacement for scissors, which can be great if you've got arthritis or have to cut up a lot of boxes for recycling. It's especially useful for clamshell plastic cases and other tough materials where scissors struggle, even when you have plenty of hand strength.
While there are several Ryobi USB Lithium lights that will come in handy in an emergency, the advantage of the Compact Flashlight, besides the fact that it doesn't take up much space, is that it's one of the few Ryobi lights with a traditional in-line handheld design. It delivers 600 lumens on high and includes a strobe-light setting for when you're stuck on the side of the road. It can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, depending on how you use it.
The Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Tool Combo Kit with Compact Flashlight, Screwdriver Kit, Power Cutter is available from Home Depot for $119.
2. USB Lithium 3-Tool Combo Kit with Clamp Fan, LED Pivoting Laser Flashlight, Bike and Ball Pump Inflator Kit
Another Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Tool Combo Kit includes items that may be particularly useful for recreational activities: a Clamp Fan (model FVF51), LED Pivoting Laser Flashlight (model FVL54), and Bike and Ball Pump Inflator Kit (model FVIF51). It also includes three charging cables and three batteries. Together, it's usually around $25 cheaper than buying the tools individually — though you may find it on sale for another $45 off.
The USB Lithium Bike and Ball Pump Inflator Kit is more compact than more powerful digital inflators, allowing you to toss it in your bag if you're going biking or playing a pick-up game. It includes both a sports needle and a Presta valve adapter, plus hook-and-loop straps if you want to hang it from your bike during your ride. It can inflate up to 100 PSI and also comes with a 6-inch hose that can be stored on the device along with the needle and adapter.
While not as powerful as some Ryobi products that keep you cool in summer, the USB Lithium Clamp Fan can attach to your bike's handlebars or to a picnic table, for example, which is why it's a good fit for a recreational tool bundle. Its head pivots so you can clamp it first and then figure out the direction after. On high, it delivers up to 135 CFM of airflow, and on low it can last over seven hours on a single charge.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Tool Combo Kit with Clamp Fan, LED Pivoting Laser Flashlight, Bike and Ball Pump Inflator Kit for $133, but it's currently on sale for around $87.
3. USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit with Screwdriver Kit & 3-Port Charger
If you're looking for a simpler bundle, the Ryobi USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit with Screwdriver Kit (model FVD50) and 3-Port Charger (model FVCH01) is a smart choice, since it includes one of the system's most useful tools and a way to charge multiple batteries. Normally, the 2-tool combo kit is $90, which is $10 cheaper than buying the two items sold separately, though it's currently significantly discounted for even greater savings.
When it comes to the best major cordless screwdriver brands, Ryobi is one of the best, and its USB Lithium driver is offered in several combo kits because of its utility and popularity. The 3-Port Charger may be the more interesting of the pair, though. If you're building out your Ryobi USB Lithium tool collection, it would make sense to get one. While every tool in the system can charge from a standard USB outlet, the separate charger has several advantages.
Obviously, it can hold three USB Lithium batteries at a time instead of one, which comes in handy if you're using several tools at once for a given task or project. But it also charges up to 80% faster than using a USB cable alone. It also has an Energy Save mode so it doesn't draw juice when it doesn't need to, and you can set it flat on a countertop or mount it to your garage wall. One downside is that it charges the batteries one at a time, rather than all at once.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit with Screwdriver Kit and 3-Port Charger for $90, but it's currently on sale for $65.
4. USB Lithium 4-Tool Combo Kit with Screwdriver Kit, Glue Pen, Rotary Tool, Power Cutter
One of the larger Ryobi USB Lithium bundles is the 4-Tool Combo Kit with Screwdriver Kit (model FVD50), Glue Pen (model FVH56), Rotary Tool (model FVM51), and Power Cutter (model FVC51), which also includes two batteries and a charger. Together, the four tools retail for $220 when sold separately, but the 4-Tool Combo Kit is just $149, making it one of the best deals you can get when it comes to Ryobi USB Lithium.
Some of these tools overlap with other combo kits mentioned in this list, but they're still useful for home repairs, recreation, and emergency use. Another great use case for many devices in the system is DIY and hobbying. We reviewed several budget-friendly Ryobi USB Lithium tools for hobbying and found them not only to be helpful but also a great value.
The 4-Tool Combo Kit is geared toward hobbyists and includes some of the reviewed products, like the glue gun, so the value is even greater. The bundle comes with three glue sticks and a drip tray for the glue gun, which heats up in 30 seconds and lights up when it's ready. The combo kit also comes with 15 accessories for the rotary tool, giving it a range of uses such as sanding, carving, polishing, and more. It uses a quick-change collet to swap out the bits.
The Ryobi USB Lithium 4-Tool Combo Kit with Screwdriver Kit, Glue Pen, Rotary Tool, Power Cutter is available from Home Depot for $149.
5. USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit with Screwdriver Kit & LED Pivoting Laser Flashlight
A very basic, but still useful, bundle is the Ryobi USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit with Screwdriver Kit (model FVD50) and LED Pivoting Laser Flashlight (model FVL54), since you're likely to use both tools fairly often. The bundle also includes two 2 Ah batteries and two USB charging cables, and it's $25 cheaper than buying the two tools separately (and that's when it's not on sale).
The Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver has a pistol grip but can also unfold into an in-line design, giving you more options when assembling furniture or other tasks. It can hold two different 1-inch bits on board the tool itself, and is equipped with two LED worklights to better find the screw head.
The LED Pivoting Laser Flashlight may be one of the Ryobi USB Lithium home improvement tools you didn't know existed, as it's a bit different from other USB lights in the tool line. Beyond its use as a typical LED flashlight, it has an integrated laser pointer, letting you aim a red dot at something, whether for yourself or others you're working with. Even if you don't need a laser pointer, the 625-lumen lamp and 180-degree pivoting head make it especially useful. It offers three brightness settings and lasts up to 16 hours on a single charge.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit with Screwdriver Kit and LED Pivoting Laser Flashlight for $100, though it's currently on sale for $75.
How these Ryobi USB Lithium prices were determined
The prices used to determine both the combo kits and the individual products were all sourced from Home Depot — a single source makes comparing the prices more straightforward. Home Depot is the exclusive seller for most Ryobi products, and its list prices match the MSRP on Ryobi's website.
The price of a given combo kit was compared to the sum total of the individual tool kits for sale, even though a combo kit may not include the same number of batteries or charging cables — that's because USB Lithium tools only come bundled with these accessories and aren't available in tool-only sets. So while comparing two prices (combo vs. the sum of individual tools) may not reflect exactly what you'd get with each, it is an accurate representation of what you'd be spending when going with either the combo kit or all of the included tools separately.