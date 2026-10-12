3 Ryobi USB Lithium Lights That Will Come In Handy In An Emergency
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
USB Lithium is Ryobi's most affordable cordless tool line, and although it's far less expansive than the brand's famous 18V One+ line, there are still a wide range of products on offer. Some of those products can even be picked up for $40 or less. Within that range are a dozen different lighting products, each of which is designed to excel at a slightly different job. Some should excel at multiple different use cases, and a few should come in handy in an emergency too.
For many homeowners around the U.S., extreme weather is one of the most common causes of emergency situations. With that extreme weather can come power blackouts, potentially for extended periods. This is where Ryobi's interchangeable USB Lithium batteries come in particularly useful: If you have multiple batteries charged and ready to use, they can be switched between tools to prioritize runtime on whichever one you need most.
Even if you live in a part of the country where extreme weather is less of a common occurrence, it's still best to be prepared for unexpected nighttime repair jobs, whether that be in your home, on your car, or somewhere else. Having the right lighting setup on hand will make any of those emergency situations less stressful, which is where these affordably priced USB Lithium lights come in.
Ryobi USB Lithium Compact Area Light Kit
Fresh for fall 2026, Ryobi has launched a new 18V One+ storm preparation kit, which includes several essentials that you'll need in case of a power outage. Among them is a compact area light, which can be used to illuminate a room using only battery power. Alongside the 18V One+ version of the light, Ryobi also offers a USB Lithium area light, which can be bought as part of a kit for $29.97.
It's not quite as bright as its 18V counterpart, but the USB Lithium area light still emits 300 lumens. The light features three brightness settings plus a strobe setting, with the lowest brightness setting providing up to 52 hours of runtime. Once the battery runs low, the built-in LED indicator will turn red, so you'll get plenty of warning before the light cuts out.
Ryobi says that the light is IP54 rated, which means that it's protected against dust and won't be damaged by splashes of water. As a result, the light is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, although it shouldn't be left on any surface where there's a risk that it might become partially or fully immersed in water.
Ryobi USB Lithium Compact Flashlight Kit
Flashlights are handy in all kinds of situations: camping, maintenance and repair jobs, evening walks, and heading outside to work out what is was that made the thud you heard in the middle of the night. They'll also be useful in a wide range of emergencies, so it's worth keeping one or multiple examples lying around.
Many people might assume that the higher the lumen output, the more useful the flashlight, but that's not always the case. You can pay a lot of money for a flashlight with a very high output, but depending on what you plan on using it for, you might be spending far more than you need. For example, the ideal camping flashlight should have an output somewhere between 300 and 1,000 lumens.
Ryobi's USB Lithium compact flashlight has an output of 600 lumens, putting it comfortably within that range. That makes it a great affordable option for keen campers, and when it's not needed for camping trips, it'll double up as an emergency flashlight for around the house too.
If the power goes out, its output should be more than enough to let you see what you're doing without being so bright that you could hurt your eyes if you accidentally shine it at a mirror or another reflective surface. The flashlight is available as part of a kit with a battery and charger for $39.97, and it will provide up to 18 hours of runtime on its low brightness setting. Just like the area light, it's also IP54 water and dust resistant.
Ryobi USB Lithium Magnetic Headlamp Kit
One of Ryobi's newest USB Lithium lights is designed to be an all-in-one solution to hands-free lighting. The USB Lithium magnetic headlamp usually functions as a regular headlamp, complete with adjustable straps and up to 575 lumens of illuminating power. Using the 2Ah battery that's included with its accompanying kit, it should provide 24 hours or more of runtime, according to Ryobi.
Just like all of the other lighting kits here, that 2Ah battery is paired with a USB-C charging cable. When the battery and cable aren't needed for the light itself, they can also be used to top up small electronic devices like smartphones, which is another way they could come in handy in an emergency.
As well as functioning as a standard headlamp, the USB Lithium magnetic headlamp can also be detached from its head straps and function as a standalone light. White and red lighting modes are available, with the white light being available in either high, medium, or low brightness. Ryobi also includes flashing red and flashing white light modes for added versatility.