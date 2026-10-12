3 Ryobi USB Lithium Lights That Will Come In Handy In An Emergency

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USB Lithium is Ryobi's most affordable cordless tool line, and although it's far less expansive than the brand's famous 18V One+ line, there are still a wide range of products on offer. Some of those products can even be picked up for $40 or less. Within that range are a dozen different lighting products, each of which is designed to excel at a slightly different job. Some should excel at multiple different use cases, and a few should come in handy in an emergency too.

For many homeowners around the U.S., extreme weather is one of the most common causes of emergency situations. With that extreme weather can come power blackouts, potentially for extended periods. This is where Ryobi's interchangeable USB Lithium batteries come in particularly useful: If you have multiple batteries charged and ready to use, they can be switched between tools to prioritize runtime on whichever one you need most.

Even if you live in a part of the country where extreme weather is less of a common occurrence, it's still best to be prepared for unexpected nighttime repair jobs, whether that be in your home, on your car, or somewhere else. Having the right lighting setup on hand will make any of those emergency situations less stressful, which is where these affordably priced USB Lithium lights come in.