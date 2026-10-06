Ryobi Just Dropped A New Storm Preparation Kit For 2026 – Here's What's Included

You may feel invigorated when thunder rattles your windowpanes or serene when a blanket of snow coats the world outside, but few of us enjoy a power outage. No lights, no heat or air conditioning, no refrigeration, and, unless you keep a power bank handy, no way to charge your phone, tablet, or other electronics. If an outage lasts more than a few hours, you may end up with a fridge full of spoiled food and, depending on the season, a very cold or very warm house.

You may have an emergency kit prepared for such instances, especially if you live in an area plagued with frequent power outages. The American Red Cross suggests that you stockpile the essentials like bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights and extra batteries, a radio, a first aid kit, and more. These basics are a great place to start, but you may want to prepare more than just the fundamentals. Ryobi recently announced a storm preparation kit that will help you stay a bit more comfortable when the lights go out.

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Storm Preparation Kit is recommended for other uses as well, including tailgating and camping. It includes a four-inch clamp fan, an area light, an 18-volt power source, an 18-volt 2Ah lithium battery, and a charger. Ryobi backs the kit with a three-year manufacturer's warranty. At time of writing, a price had not yet been announced, but similar kits have retailed for about $300. See how these essentials and more from Ryobi can help you prepare for the next storm.