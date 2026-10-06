Ryobi Just Dropped A New Storm Preparation Kit For 2026 – Here's What's Included
You may feel invigorated when thunder rattles your windowpanes or serene when a blanket of snow coats the world outside, but few of us enjoy a power outage. No lights, no heat or air conditioning, no refrigeration, and, unless you keep a power bank handy, no way to charge your phone, tablet, or other electronics. If an outage lasts more than a few hours, you may end up with a fridge full of spoiled food and, depending on the season, a very cold or very warm house.
You may have an emergency kit prepared for such instances, especially if you live in an area plagued with frequent power outages. The American Red Cross suggests that you stockpile the essentials like bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights and extra batteries, a radio, a first aid kit, and more. These basics are a great place to start, but you may want to prepare more than just the fundamentals. Ryobi recently announced a storm preparation kit that will help you stay a bit more comfortable when the lights go out.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Storm Preparation Kit is recommended for other uses as well, including tailgating and camping. It includes a four-inch clamp fan, an area light, an 18-volt power source, an 18-volt 2Ah lithium battery, and a charger. Ryobi backs the kit with a three-year manufacturer's warranty. At time of writing, a price had not yet been announced, but similar kits have retailed for about $300. See how these essentials and more from Ryobi can help you prepare for the next storm.
How to prep for power outages with Ryobi
When a storm takes down power lines, creature comforts often go out the window. Ryobi wants to help you stay a bit more comfortable with the clamp fan in its new Storm Preparation Kit. It has two speed settings and up to 13 hours of runtime on low and up to 8 hours on high with the included 2Ah lithium battery. You can also use Ryobi's 4Ah or 6Ah batteries for even longer runtimes, and the clamp makes it easy to position where you need it most.
The LED area light has 400 lumens of light and low, medium, and high settings, with up to 40 hours of runtime, and the head pivots and the base rotates. To help you keep your devices charged, the 18V power source has two USB-A ports that can be used simultaneously. The power source is compatible with all Ryobi ONE+ batteries.
The kit includes one battery, but you can add more to make life a bit easier. Other items that will build out your storm preparation kit include Ryobi flashlights, such as a headlamp or this USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight, which is water- and dust-resistant. If you want to keep larger items powered, such as laptops and even kitchen appliances, the 18V ONE+ 1800-Watt Power Station is a pricey but reliable solution. It requires 18V batteries for use and can power a full-size refrigerator for up to 28 hours. It's $649 for the tool only, but Ryobi's biggest selling-point is its one-battery-fits-all design.