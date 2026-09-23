5 USB Lithium Ryobi Tools Under $40 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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The convenience afforded by cordless power tools is obvious — even if you are in range of a power outlet, not getting tangled up in wires makes them worth it alone. However, the batteries and chargers that come with most power tool aren't typically cheap. They can also be bulky and heavy, which negates the portability aspect.

That's what makes Ryobi's USB Lithium line notable. Instead of using large lithium-ion battery packs, these tools are more compact and are charged directly via USB. If you've already got a spot reserved for charging your smartphone, you likely already have what you need to charge a Ryobi USB Lithium tool — though they also come with the required accessories in case you don't.

Of course, they're not as powerful as Ryobi's 18V and 40V tools — you won't find a cordless circular saw in this system. But for lighter-duty jobs, their ultra-compact size is an asset, not a detriment. Plus, many of them come fairly cheap, especially compared to larger cordless tools. In addition to existing products, there are several new Ryobi USB Lithium tools as well. Here are five USB Lithium Ryobi tools under $40 worth adding to your collection.