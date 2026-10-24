5 Used Hybrids Under $25,000 That Can Help You Beat Rising Gas Prices

Gas prices are going haywire in the U.S. and the rest of the world. U.S. diesel prices hit a record high in September 2026, surging past $6 a gallon, placing further strain on already stretched budgets. If you're shopping for a car to facilitate your daily transportation to and from work without spending a lot on gas, a hybrid one is a no-brainer. Hybrid cars are more fuel-efficient than gas-only models, thanks to the combination of a gasoline engine with at least one electric motor.

However, as you probably already know, new car prices have been rising in the past few years as well — according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), consumers paid an average of $50,562 in September 2026 for a new car. So if you want to buy a brand-new hybrid car to save on fuel, you should be ready to spend a fortune. The good news is that you don't necessarily have to buy a brand-new vehicle or need a huge budget to enjoy the fuel-sipping benefits of hybrid cars.

With a budget of $25,000 or less, there are several used hybrid cars worth considering that deliver excellent fuel efficiency to help you beat current high gas prices. As automotive experts, we've done extensive research and found five of the best used hybrids under $25,000 to help you spend less at the pump without stretching your budget.