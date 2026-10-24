5 Used Hybrids Under $25,000 That Can Help You Beat Rising Gas Prices
Gas prices are going haywire in the U.S. and the rest of the world. U.S. diesel prices hit a record high in September 2026, surging past $6 a gallon, placing further strain on already stretched budgets. If you're shopping for a car to facilitate your daily transportation to and from work without spending a lot on gas, a hybrid one is a no-brainer. Hybrid cars are more fuel-efficient than gas-only models, thanks to the combination of a gasoline engine with at least one electric motor.
However, as you probably already know, new car prices have been rising in the past few years as well — according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), consumers paid an average of $50,562 in September 2026 for a new car. So if you want to buy a brand-new hybrid car to save on fuel, you should be ready to spend a fortune. The good news is that you don't necessarily have to buy a brand-new vehicle or need a huge budget to enjoy the fuel-sipping benefits of hybrid cars.
With a budget of $25,000 or less, there are several used hybrid cars worth considering that deliver excellent fuel efficiency to help you beat current high gas prices. As automotive experts, we've done extensive research and found five of the best used hybrids under $25,000 to help you spend less at the pump without stretching your budget.
2022 Honda Accord Hybrid
As a hybrid model, the Honda Accord Hybrid has impressive EPA-certified fuel economy figures of 44-48 mpg in the city, 41-47 mpg on the highway, and a combined 43-47 mpg, depending on the trim. Per EPA estimates, the Hybrid and Hybrid EX-L trims are the most fuel-efficient 2022 Accord Hybrid variants, with both boasting 47 mpg highway and combined. In city driving, the two trims are even more efficient, with EPA ratings of 48 mpg.
Nearly five years ago, the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid launched at a starting sticker price of $28,335, inclusive of a $1,015 destination charge. However, thanks to depreciation, you can find a used model on the market for less than $25,000. According to KBB's average Fair Purchase Price, the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid is currently selling for as low as $21,000. Only the high-end trim costs more than $25,000.
iSeeCars estimates the average selling price of this model in the used market stands at $24,867, while U.S. News says you can expect to pay anywhere between $22,050 and $30,275. The 2022 Accord Hybrid comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors producing a combined 212 hp. The hybrid system is mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), and all the power is sent to the front wheels.
2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid
The 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid is another solid pick if you don't want to spend much on a hybrid car. In the used market, this model is estimated to sell for as low as $20,000, depending on where you look. KBB estimates the 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid starts at an average price of $20,900 in the second-hand market, while data from U.S. News suggests past buyers have paid as low as $20,805. On the other hand, iSeeCars estimates the average 2021 hybrid Camry is selling for $23,674.
So if you only have $25,000 to spend, the 2021 Camry Hybrid is worth considering. Fuel-efficiency-wise, the 2021 Camry Hybrid has excellent figures, which befits a model of its caliber that is powered by a hybrid powertrain. EPA estimates that you can get up to 53 mpg highway, 51 mpg city, and 52 mpg combined on the LE trim, which is the most fuel-efficient variant. Other trims have slightly lower fuel economy figures but are still excellent, with 44 mpg city, 47 mpg highway, and 46 mpg combined.
The 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a single powertrain option: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors for a combined output of 208 hp. All the power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT. There are four trims of the 2021 Camry Hybrid that you can pick from, including Hybrid LE, SE, XLE, and XSE.
2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
The Corolla Hybrid is one of the most reliable hybrid models in Toyota's catalog. It's a small four-door sedan with impressive fuel economy figures, perfect for those who want to cut their monthly spend on gas. According to EPA estimates, the 2022 Corolla hybrid can give you up to 53 mpg in the city and 52 mpg on the highway. The model's small engine certainly helps, as it comes fitted with a 1.8-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that is complemented by two electric motors.
The hybrid powertrain produces a maximum output of 121 hp, so don't expect any thrilling performance here. That powertrain is paired with an automatic transmission system that only sends power to the front wheels. With a sticker price of $24,745 when brand-new, this model was budget-friendly and was one of the few new cars that you could buy for under $25,000. As of this writing in 2026, the Corolla Hybrid has become even cheaper and more attractive because of depreciation.
According to KBB data, the average price of a used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is $19,250 for the LE sedan variant, while U.S. News' estimates are a bit higher at $21,078. On the other hand, Cars.com estimates the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is selling for an average price of $20,471 in the used market.
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Although Toyota discontinued the Avalon, it is still a solid option from the company that you can consider if you want a used hybrid at a lower cost. The 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid received excellent fuel efficiency ratings from the EPA, with the agency rating the base XLE trim at 43 mpg in the city and 44 mpg on the highway. The more expensive XSE and Limited variants didn't perform badly either, receiving EPA estimates of 43 mpg in both city and highway driving.
Compared to most hybrid models we've discussed thus far, the hybrid Avalon is equipped with a slightly larger 2.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. The 2.5-liter is complemented by two electric motors. With the gas and electric motors working together, the Avalon Hybrid produces a combined power output of 215 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque, slightly less than the more fuel-hungry 301-hp 3.5-liter V6 found on the non-hybrid model.
The engine is paired with a CVT, and all the power is sent to the front wheels. At launch, the 2020 Avalon Hybrid had a starting sticker price of $37,995. However, you need to spend just a fraction of that to get this model in 2026. According to KBB, a used 2020 Avalon Hybrid starts at around $23,200. U.S. News says users have paid as low as $24,398, while Edmunds data reveals you can get a unit starting at $21,895.
2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
The last hybrid car under $25,000 that helps you go to the gas station less often is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a mid-size four-door sedan that boasts impressive fuel economy figures. At launch, this model was said to deliver EPA-estimated figures of up to 54 mpg. Per EPA estimates, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid's most fuel-efficient variant, the Blue trim, delivers up to 54 mpg on the highway and 50 mpg when driving in the city.
The SEL and Limited trims, on the other hand, are rated to offer up to 45 mpg in the city and 51 mpg on the highway. Under the hood of the Sonata is a hybrid powertrain that includes a 2.0-liter inline-four producing 150 hp and 139 lb-ft of torque. It is aided by a single motor that delivers up to 51 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. The two systems work in unison to deliver a combined output of 192 hp, which is sent to the front wheels.
According to U.S. News, a used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid will set you back between $18,779 and $23,657. However, KBB data estimates put the price of a used Sonata Hybrid even lower, ranging between $16,300 and $19,100, while Cars.com reveals an average listing price of $17,418.