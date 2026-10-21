iPhone Duo Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: How Do They Really Compare?
Imagine this: You're Samsung in 2019, and you have just announced the first mass-market folding phone to the world. It's exciting to be the one writing the next chapter in smartphone history. Fast-forward to 2026, and you've worked on the folding formula for seven years, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 as your latest and greatest offering. Apple, famously late to trends, has just announced its first folding phone, the iPhone Duo. And everyone is talking about it. But which one is better?
In many ways, the Z Fold 8 and the Duo are remarkably similar. Take their passport-style designs, dual rear cameras, and extraordinary price tags, for example. There are some major differences, too, like the software experience and Apple's decision to go for an under-screen selfie camera. While the Z Fold 8 is already available, the Duo goes on sale on the 23rd of October. If you're torn between the two, don't worry. We've reviewed spec sheets and expert opinions to see how they really compare.
iPhone Duo vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 — Design
Until recently, folding phones came in two styles: Flip phones that fold in half for better portability, and book-style foldables that open into something like a mini tablet. The latter was great for productivity, but 16:9 content didn't use the extra height, leaving black bars at the top and bottom when watching movies. Brands like Google flirted with a passport-style design with the original Pixel Fold.
The Z Fold 8 arrived first, but its design has a lot in common with the Duo. Yes, there's an obvious difference in shape: Samsung went with symmetrical corners, while Apple's implementation has both rounded and 90-degree bends. Beyond that, the two phones have similar button placements, with the power button doubling as a fingerprint sensor. You don't get Face ID here. The Duo is also eSIM-only, which could be a problem for some. Both phones have dual camera sensors, but the Z Fold 8's vertically arranged camera module makes it wobble more when placed on a table.
Unfolded, both displays measure 7.6 inches, although the Samsung is thinner. Despite being the newer kid, Apple achieved an IP68 water and dust resistance rating on the Duo, like the durable Pixel 11 Pro Fold. You can technically take it for a swim, and it shouldn't have a problem at the beach. On the other hand, the Z Fold 8 is only IP48-rated. That said, we recommend not taking either phone near water or dirt.
iPhone Duo vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 — Build Quality
While the Duo and Z Fold 8 are similar in design, their build quality is poles apart. You might remember that Apple returned to aluminum with the iPhone 17 series; a change that divided the internet. If you missed titanium, it's back on the iPhone Duo. And with it comes the weight. The Duo weighs nine ounces, considerably more than the seven ounces of aluminum-built Z Fold 8.
What matters more is the glass. The Duo uses Apple's proprietary Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and first-gen Ceramic Shield on the back, whereas the Z Fold 8 uses Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic 3 on the front display and Victus 2 on the rear. While both phones should survive the occasional drop, the Ceramic Shield 2 is tougher, as shown in JerryRigEverything's durability test on the 18 Pro, where the phone scratched at level 7, compared with level 6 on the Z Fold 8.
iPhone Duo vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 — Displays
The Fold 8's outer display measures 5.5 inches, compared with the iPhone's 5.4 inches. Both are high resolution OLED panels, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The cover displays offer enough space for everyday tasks like typing messages, browsing, and checking notifications. The similarities continue inside, with a 7.6-inch folding OLED panel and the same 120Hz refresh rate on both phones. Watching movies in landscape will be stellar on either phone, and turning them upright will give you enough space to review documents and read articles.
The devil, however, is in the details. The iPhone Duo features a new antireflective coating designed to reduce screen glare. According to some previews, it also hides the crease better, which adds to the modern feel. Crucially, the iPhone Duo supports Apple Pencil (USB-C), which could be a major advantage for people who use a stylus to take notes or annotate documents. Meanwhile, Samsung removed S Pen support with the Z Fold 7 series. Apple has also hidden the inner-screen selfie camera behind the display, creating a distraction-free experience.
iPhone Duo vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 — Performance & Software
The Z Fold 8 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, while the iPhone Duo uses Apple's latest A20 Pro chip. Although the iPhone 18 Pro uses the same processor, its performance may not reflect what we'll see on the Duo, given the differences in cooling and internal design. If the Z Fold 8 is any indication, performance will not be a problem. You will be able to comfortably play demanding games on the highest settings on both phones.
Software, however, could be the deciding factor for many people. Apple has redesigned iOS to fit the new form factor, complete with a sideways dock and new, more compact widgets. The animation from the cover screen to the inner display looks sick, and content carries over seamlessly. You can multitask with two apps on the side, and developers are more likely to optimize their apps for Apple. There's also a new StandBy feature that turns the Duo into a glanceable display, showing the time, photos, or incoming notifications.
OneUI, meanwhile, is a multitasker's dream. You can run up to 3 apps simultaneously and can even create a bundle to launch them together. Window support is available, so you can quickly glance at information without fully opening an app. While the updated Siri experience in iOS 27 is a big improvement, Samsung offers more features, like Now Brief, Photo Assist, and Fan Cam.
iPhone Duo vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 — Cameras
If you're expecting flagship-level camera performance, we have some bad news. Both phones have only a modest camera setup. If taking amazing photos is your top priority, we recommend the 18 Pro or the S26 Ultra instead.
That doesn't mean these phones will take bad photos, though. The Duo has two rear cameras: a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. Similarly, the Z Fold 8 has a dual 50MP setup, with primary and ultrawide lens. While we can't personally comment on the Duo's image quality, the Z Fold 8 cameras are solid. According to TechRadar, it captures natural-looking photos with plenty of detail in daylight and good HDR performance. Portrait mode benefits from Samsung's mature image processing to separate subjects from the background. That said, the lack of a telephoto sensor will feel limiting.
For the best selfie quality, you can use the rear cameras with the cover display as a viewfinder. Alternatively, both phones have dedicated selfie cameras. The Duo's cover screen has a 12MP sensor, while the Fold 8 has a 10MP sensor. There is one notable difference, though. Apple has opted for an under-screen selfie camera on the inside. Some of you might remember Samsung used to do the same. It went back to a hole-punch setup after the quality trade-off became clear. We'll see how the quality suffers on the iPhone.
iPhone Duo vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 — Battery Life
Apple has not yet declared what the iPhone Duo's exact battery capacity is, so we'll have to wait for teardown reports to find out. Apple did, however, publish some battery life estimates. For example, the Duo can last 24 hours in typical use or 37 hours when streaming videos on the cover screen. Battery charging is less of a mystery. Fast charge with a 60W charger will replenish 50% of the battery in just 20 minutes, or 30 minutes with a 35W MagSafe charger. Wired fast charging is a little slower than on the iPhone 18, but the MagSafe speed should be identical.
On the flip side, Samsung gives a specific battery number: 4,800 mAh, to be specific. According to the BGR review, the silicon-carbon cell lasts a full day of moderate use. The 45W charging, while not industry-leading, is decently fast, with a full charge taking around 1 hour. Wireless charging speeds are capped at 20W.
Which foldable should you buy?
There is no easy answer to this question. If you're already in the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone Duo is the better pick. The integration with your MacBook, AirPods, and iPad alone will be worth it, not to mention the green bubble situation in iMessage. Apple's offering also includes stylus support (essential for some), a better-looking UI, a matte display without a noticeable crease, and useful additions like StandBy mode.
The Z Fold 8, meanwhile, is the mature offering. Samsung has been making foldables for years, with proven durability. OneUI has clever multitasking features and AI additions that you won't find elsewhere. It's also $100 cheaper, which could be a deciding factor if you're not tied to either ecosystem. Unlike the Duo, which only supports e-Sims, the Z Fold 8 supports Nano Sim cards.