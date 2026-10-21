iPhone Duo Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: How Do They Really Compare?

Until recently, folding phones came in two styles: Flip phones that fold in half for better portability, and book-style foldables that open into something like a mini tablet. The latter was great for productivity, but 16:9 content didn't use the extra height, leaving black bars at the top and bottom when watching movies. Brands like Google flirted with a passport-style design with the original Pixel Fold.

The Z Fold 8 arrived first, but its design has a lot in common with the Duo. Yes, there's an obvious difference in shape: Samsung went with symmetrical corners, while Apple's implementation has both rounded and 90-degree bends. Beyond that, the two phones have similar button placements, with the power button doubling as a fingerprint sensor. You don't get Face ID here. The Duo is also eSIM-only, which could be a problem for some. Both phones have dual camera sensors, but the Z Fold 8's vertically arranged camera module makes it wobble more when placed on a table.

Unfolded, both displays measure 7.6 inches, although the Samsung is thinner. Despite being the newer kid, Apple achieved an IP68 water and dust resistance rating on the Duo, like the durable Pixel 11 Pro Fold. You can technically take it for a swim, and it shouldn't have a problem at the beach. On the other hand, the Z Fold 8 is only IP48-rated. That said, we recommend not taking either phone near water or dirt.