How Long Milwaukee Says Every Major M18 Outdoor Power Tool Lasts On A Single Charge

Long-time fans of the Milwaukee brand know its tools aren't the cheapest on the market, but many hobbyists and professionals keep buying them for good reasons. Sure, there are a few things to keep in mind before buying a new Milwaukee power tool, but overall, you can buy from the brand with confidence, knowing it has a hard-earned reputation for quality and longevity, and the tools themselves are practical, powerful, and easy to use.

A big part of that practicality is runtime: after all, a tool that burns through batteries like there's no tomorrow is only so useful, regardless of performance. Milwaukee's M18 outdoor tools consistently last a long time with the right battery pack, and the brand recommends either an 8Ah or 12Ah battery for most of them. To keep this comparison simple, we're focusing primarily on runtime with a 12Ah battery pack, unless Milwaukee specifically recommends an alternative.