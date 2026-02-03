Common Problems With Milwaukee's M18 16-Inch Chainsaw
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are winter power tools that every single homeowner should have, and if you're into lopping off limbs or cutting down wild trees, a chainsaw is usually necessary. It reduces the effort and time required for trimming trees and splitting logs for firewood. However, given that almost all major power tool brands offer chainsaws, it can be challenging to know where to start your search.
Milwaukee offers an impressive lineup, including the 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw, which retails for $349 (battery and charger not included) on Amazon. Its value, cutting performance that matches a 40cc gas chainsaw, and ease of use have earned it a 4.6 out of 5-star rating across more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer explains, "This is a really serious tool that is pretty much as capable as a bass-powered [sic] chainsaw... What I really appreciate is not having to mix gas, mess with a choke, yank a cord, etc. Cuts through 10-12-inch pine like a champ."
However, though the Milwaukee 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw holds an excellent review score, some users have noted that the tool isn't flawless, and claim to have experienced starting, battery, and mechanical issues.
Milwaukee M18 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw won't start
Few things are more frustrating than carrying your chainsaw out to your yard, turning it on, and being greeted with silence, and it's more frustrating when the cause isn't clear.
Some users claim that the internal connections are compromised, and In a Reddit thread, u/ayellowsky explained that the internal connections on his unit were compromised, claiming that "the translucent gummy stuff sealing the wires into the control board was loose and came off as I took it apart."
Other users have reported that the culprit might be a faulty chain brake. In fact, this is one of the reasons why Milwaukee has recalled its M18 Top Handle Chainsaws. After all, while some saws will fail to start if the chain brake is damaged, others will still run but pose a dangerous laceration risk.
Still other users say that the reason your chainsaw isn't starting is because older versions used molded plastics, and overtightening the bar nuts could lead to cascading problems that would prevent the saw from starting.
Other common complaints with the Milwaukee M18 16-inch Chainsaw
Another regular complaint about this power tool is that the battery packs won't perform well for heavy-duty work. Redditor u/Veers1138 notes, "I do really notice the drain when I start cutting things bigger than 6" that require longer runtime instead of just a shorter burst." Other users complain about the battery packs overheating.
Now considered one of the top-rated Milwaukee battery-powered chainsaws, this outdoor tool is quite effective when it comes to pruning and handling major lumber jobs. But as with any tool, some users have expressed frustration around its performance.
The chain falling off also seems to be a commonly brought up problem by owners. Other users have even commented on Reddit threads that their chainsaws usually use a good deal of oil, and that they've had to top off the oil more frequently than usual.