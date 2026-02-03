Common Problems With Milwaukee's M18 16-Inch Chainsaw

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are winter power tools that every single homeowner should have, and if you're into lopping off limbs or cutting down wild trees, a chainsaw is usually necessary. It reduces the effort and time required for trimming trees and splitting logs for firewood. However, given that almost all major power tool brands offer chainsaws, it can be challenging to know where to start your search.

Milwaukee offers an impressive lineup, including the 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw, which retails for $349 (battery and charger not included) on Amazon. Its value, cutting performance that matches a 40cc gas chainsaw, and ease of use have earned it a 4.6 out of 5-star rating across more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer explains, "This is a really serious tool that is pretty much as capable as a bass-powered [sic] chainsaw... What I really appreciate is not having to mix gas, mess with a choke, yank a cord, etc. Cuts through 10-12-inch pine like a champ."

However, though the Milwaukee 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw holds an excellent review score, some users have noted that the tool isn't flawless, and claim to have experienced starting, battery, and mechanical issues.