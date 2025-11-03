Milwaukee Is Recalling Its M18 Top Handle Chainsaws - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a pro builder logging 40 hours a week on a job site or a homeowner checking boxes on your DIY to-do list, you likely regard Milwaukee among the most notable names in the power tool game. But even well-regarded brands like Milwaukee occasionally run into a quality control issue, and that would seem to be the case with one of the products in its M18 FUEL lineup. That tool is the Lithium-Ion powered Top Handle chainsaw, which Milwaukee has recently issued a voluntary recall notice on.

The recall is safety-related, with Milwaukee announcing that the device's chain brake may be prone to failure, making it unable to stop the chain from moving when the brake is engaged. If you're unfamiliar with the chain brake, the name is pretty self-explanatory, as it is a safety feature designed to immediately stop the chain from spinning in the event of kickback. The Milwaukee saw is outfitted with an automatic chain brake feature, which may not be functional on some devices. Per the company, the faulty safety feature may leave users open to potentially dangerous lacerations.

The recall covers both 12-inch and 14-inch versions of the M18 Top Handle chainsaw, though the TTI-owned outfit also notes that the defect is only on devices where the fourth character of the serial number is the letter "A." That number can be found on the top right corner of the saw's nameplate. Here's what to do if your device is included in the recall.