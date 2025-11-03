Milwaukee Is Recalling Its M18 Top Handle Chainsaws - Here's Why
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're a pro builder logging 40 hours a week on a job site or a homeowner checking boxes on your DIY to-do list, you likely regard Milwaukee among the most notable names in the power tool game. But even well-regarded brands like Milwaukee occasionally run into a quality control issue, and that would seem to be the case with one of the products in its M18 FUEL lineup. That tool is the Lithium-Ion powered Top Handle chainsaw, which Milwaukee has recently issued a voluntary recall notice on.
The recall is safety-related, with Milwaukee announcing that the device's chain brake may be prone to failure, making it unable to stop the chain from moving when the brake is engaged. If you're unfamiliar with the chain brake, the name is pretty self-explanatory, as it is a safety feature designed to immediately stop the chain from spinning in the event of kickback. The Milwaukee saw is outfitted with an automatic chain brake feature, which may not be functional on some devices. Per the company, the faulty safety feature may leave users open to potentially dangerous lacerations.
The recall covers both 12-inch and 14-inch versions of the M18 Top Handle chainsaw, though the TTI-owned outfit also notes that the defect is only on devices where the fourth character of the serial number is the letter "A." That number can be found on the top right corner of the saw's nameplate. Here's what to do if your device is included in the recall.
What to do about the Milwaukee recall
First and foremost, if you do have one of Milwaukee's top-rated M18 FUEL Top Handle chainsaws that is part of the current recall, you need to stop using the device immediately. If the chain brake fails, you could be putting yourself at risk of serious injury. This model is the only Milwaukee saw that is affected by the safety defect. Once you've safely stowed your Top Handle chainsaw away, there are a few other steps you'll need to take.
If your chainsaw is part of the recall, you'll no doubt be happy to know that Milwaukee is offering to repair the chain brake defect for free. Milwaukee is also offering to pay any shipping on the affected devices that need to be sent back to the company to repair the chain brake defect. And yes, you will have to ship the device back to Milwaukee if you want to have the defect repaired.
There are two avenues those affected can take to arrange for the free repairs. The first is to visit Milwaukee's eService Portal, where you'll be prompted to provide necessary information to get the ball rolling. You can also call Milwaukee's help line at 833-953-2012 to set up the return and repair service. While timelines may shift, the company is currently claiming that most repairs should be completed within seven to 10 business days, and is assuring customers that genuine Milwaukee parts will be used in all repairs.