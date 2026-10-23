5 Affordable Android Tablet Alternatives To The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

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Samsung's Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is the latest model from the company's flagship tablet lineup. Under the hood, this tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which promises performance boosts across CPU, GPU, and NPU tasks. It sports an impressive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with several bells and whistles, including a high 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness.

The MediaTek chip is paired with 12 or 16 GB of memory and either 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage, which you can expand further with a microSD card of up to 2 TB. Generally, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is an impressive tablet, at least on paper. If you were planning to get this tablet, you'd have to spend at least $1,399.99, which is more expensive than some of the best laptops you can buy in 2026.

That gets you the 256 GB model, while the 512 GB and 1 TB models go for $1,599.99 and $1,999.99, respectively. That's a premium price tag, and not everyone can afford to spend $1,400 on a tablet, let alone $2,000. Fortunately, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra isn't the only tablet on the market. There are plenty of affordable Android tablets to consider if you don't want to spend that much.