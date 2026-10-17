3 Reasons AMG's 1,153 HP GT SUV EV Impresses (Even If The Rear Will Be Controversial)

Mercedes-AMG's first ever in-house SUV is here, the creatively named AMG GT SUV. As one would expect from any self-respecting AMG, the new monster from Affalterbach is big, mean-looking, and oozes cool, even if elements of the design might end up being on the controversial side.

The 2028 model year car is scheduled to land on U.S. roads in the summer of 2027, which gives us plenty of time to be eager for the eventual launch. A price hasn't been revealed yet, but let's face it, this AMG won't be a budget model, not by any stretch of the imagination.

Mercedes-AMG

It will be available in three flavors, starting from the AMG GT 53 SUV, stepping up to the mid-range GT 55 SUV, and culminating in the most potent (and most expensive) AMG 63 SUV. And, despite the typical alphanumeric soup you'd expect from a gas-powered AMG, all three versions will be all-electric, with no "EQ" branding to be found. Unlike previous offerings — like the AMG EQE SUV — this new SUV won't be based on any existing, regular Mercedes-Benz. Just one look at the wild-looking taillights will tell you that this is a different monster altogether.