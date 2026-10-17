3 Reasons AMG's 1,153 HP GT SUV EV Impresses (Even If The Rear Will Be Controversial)
Mercedes-AMG's first ever in-house SUV is here, the creatively named AMG GT SUV. As one would expect from any self-respecting AMG, the new monster from Affalterbach is big, mean-looking, and oozes cool, even if elements of the design might end up being on the controversial side.
The 2028 model year car is scheduled to land on U.S. roads in the summer of 2027, which gives us plenty of time to be eager for the eventual launch. A price hasn't been revealed yet, but let's face it, this AMG won't be a budget model, not by any stretch of the imagination.
It will be available in three flavors, starting from the AMG GT 53 SUV, stepping up to the mid-range GT 55 SUV, and culminating in the most potent (and most expensive) AMG 63 SUV. And, despite the typical alphanumeric soup you'd expect from a gas-powered AMG, all three versions will be all-electric, with no "EQ" branding to be found. Unlike previous offerings — like the AMG EQE SUV — this new SUV won't be based on any existing, regular Mercedes-Benz. Just one look at the wild-looking taillights will tell you that this is a different monster altogether.
1. High tech battery and long range
The most important part of an EV is the battery, and here the biggest battery available will be a 128 kilowatt-hour pack, that, according to AMG, uses technology derived from its Formula 1 cars for cooling. Coolant flows through the entire battery pack which is populated by cylinder battery cells.
Reportedly, it can charge at speeds up to 710 kW: plugged into such a potent DC fast charger, AMG claims, you could add upwards of 282 miles of range (admittedly on the European WLTP cycle) in a mere 10 minutes. The full range is an estimated 434 miles (again, on the WLTP cycle).
That's mighty impressive for a performance car, which typically prioritize speed and power over practicality. Formula 1 tech is also an interesting tidbit. Even a casual glance at this season's F1 standings will show that Mercedes-AMG has been absolute dominant with its hybrid race cars. Good luck finding a DC fast charger that has a speed of 710 kilowatts, but if you do manage to plug-in, you won't be there long before you're ready to go.
2. A lot of performance for a lot of car
As for all that performance, the spiciest 2028 AMG GT 63 SUV is powered by three motors that can output up to a fairly ridiculous 1,153 horsepower. That's actually a bit more than the hybrid Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar, which outputs 1,063 horsepower (though sustained output for the SUV is up to 711 hp).
All that power gives the AMG GT SUV a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 168 miles per hour, which is relatively cooking for a consumer-oriented EV and remarkably quick for a vehicle that weighs 5,941 pounds.
All that heft is handled by a big spoiler on the roof, giant brakes, air suspension, and a hydraulics system to mitigate bodyroll. It also has the characteristic AMG rear-wheel steering. Despite the Darth Vader/Soccer Mom SUV aesthetic, it's a proper performance car. With AMG leading the production it didn't start its life as a high-end grocery store parking lot fixture. It was built to go fast, and it just so happens that it can carry a lot of people or things.
3. It's striking, even if not conventionally pretty
Last but not least, the vehicle looks fairly wacky, but I'd argue in a good way. Beauty is definitely in the eye of the beholder, but it certainly looks mean and not really like an EV. For a certain type of performance SUV buyer, that's a big deal.
It still has a sizable front grille with what look like teeth around the Mercedes star, and it has managed to avoid the Space Egg aesthetic that plagues a lot of EVs (including Mercedes' own). In short, it looks like any other AMG performance car, complete with some deeply handsome wheel options.
The rear hatch and taillights are probably where the AMG is going to get a little bit of grief. The lights are six huge circles that mimic those on the AMG GT Coupe, and a cruel observer might suggest they resemble a cybernetic Chevy Impala. The light design itself actually goes back to the AMG GTXX concept from last year. Some will like it, some will hate it. But it's definitely different, something you could probably say about the whole AMG GT SUV. Just whether or not that's a positive or negative will have to wait until we actually get to drive one.