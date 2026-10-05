Mercedes-AMG's CLE 53 Cabriolet Loses The Roof And What's Left Is Even Better

My LeBaron was only vaguely adjacent to performance, equipped as it was with the turbocharger that made the very tired 2.2-liter engine churn at 146 horsepower. The AMG treatment of the CLE 53's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (with the help of a mild-hybrid electric motor) beats out the Chrysler by a fair margin at 443 horsepower. That power is transferred to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

As with any self-respecting model from Affalterbach, the CLE 53 is almost a different car than the base CLE 300 and CLE 450. The suspension has been tuned for racing, there are now several different drive modes that augment the suspension, throttle response, exhaust, and other bits and baubles. Also, the CLE has been AMG-ified to include rear-wheel steering like what you might see in an S-Class.

That gives you a tighter turn radius in when you have to do something as demeaning as parking yourself, or better control when doing something this car will also probably never do, and that's hitting the track at high speeds. The absolute monster that is the BMW M5 also has rear-wheel steering.