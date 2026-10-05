Mercedes-AMG's CLE 53 Cabriolet Loses The Roof And What's Left Is Even Better
Four-seater convertibles are something of an oddity in 2026. Among American brands, you can still buy a Ford Mustang convertible, and the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler are technically drop tops, but that's about it. There are currently no four-seater convertibles for sale in North America from a Japanese brand. That leaves the British with the Mini Cooper and various one-off or limited-production Rolls-Royces, and the Germans with Mercedes and BMW.
Singling out Mercedes-Benz, it too has simplified its vast lineup over the years. But it has a bit of a secret: there are still AMG convertibles for sale, sorry cabriolets. I had the chance to get behind the wheel of a 2026 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet and live with it for a week. My first car was actually a "performance"-oriented convertible, a 1985 Chrysler LeBaron Turbo and I've always liked convertibles, so I always jump at the chance to drive with the roof down.
German performance
My LeBaron was only vaguely adjacent to performance, equipped as it was with the turbocharger that made the very tired 2.2-liter engine churn at 146 horsepower. The AMG treatment of the CLE 53's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (with the help of a mild-hybrid electric motor) beats out the Chrysler by a fair margin at 443 horsepower. That power is transferred to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
As with any self-respecting model from Affalterbach, the CLE 53 is almost a different car than the base CLE 300 and CLE 450. The suspension has been tuned for racing, there are now several different drive modes that augment the suspension, throttle response, exhaust, and other bits and baubles. Also, the CLE has been AMG-ified to include rear-wheel steering like what you might see in an S-Class.
That gives you a tighter turn radius in when you have to do something as demeaning as parking yourself, or better control when doing something this car will also probably never do, and that's hitting the track at high speeds. The absolute monster that is the BMW M5 also has rear-wheel steering.
It's an AMG after all
It's a $100,000 AMG convertible, so there's no universe where it would be a bad car, but I was definitely curious to see what it was capable of. There's a fine line between a true luxury performance car and a performance car that has a somewhat nice interior.
First off, it's a big German cheetah when it comes to acceleration. Mercedes says the 0-60 time is "only" 4.2 seconds, which is on the comparatively slower side when you pit it against BMW M-cars, Porsches, and other AMGs. When you're powering down a farm road in rural Maryland with the top down, though, it feels like you got launched by an aircraft carrier catapult. 443 horsepower, once again, isn't a lot in the grand scheme of performance cars, but the AMG uses every single horse to the fullest extent. Power feels unlimited.
It's about as heavy and dense as a neutron star, weighing in at an improbable 4,597 pounds, but it still manages to feel remarkably nimble. It's almost one ton heavier than a new Mazda MX-5. The four-wheel steering and all-wheel drive system turns the somewhat boat-like proportions into a vehicle that is very composed and manageable when hauling through corners. I mean, it is an AMG convertible. It's not running into dynamic driving situations without having done a little bit of homework beforehand.
Living with a drop-top
Funnily enough, it rained for five out of the seven days I had the car, so I had a lot of time to get a feel for the interior with the top up. Having driven a number of convertibles across the price spectrum, a ragtop can give the feeling that the only thing protecting you from the wild blue yonder is a thin sheet of canvas. That's factually true, but it can also lead to the car feeling incomplete and like you're sitting in a wind tunnel. That was certainly the case with my LeBaron. In the CLE, you sit in a bathtub of sorts as the belt-line is really high. The roof also manages to block out a lot of road noise.
It feels a lot like a regular coupe, only with the option to drop the roof when the weather cooperates. As for the actual process of converting to a convertible, the electric top works at low speeds while driving and moves quick enough to generally remove any panic if it's raining (or if the weather just cleared up and you want to open or close the top at a stop light). That is very much not a feature unique to Mercedes, but it was certainly nice to not worry about the trapeze act happening above your head.
Performance magic
The infotainment system and general interior vibe are very much in line with just about every Mercedes. The screen is big and in your face with every readout you would ever want, but it was responsive enough for important things like climate control or navigation. I just wish the controls on the steering wheel where more intuitive. There's a d-pad of sorts that allows you to control features in the gauge cluster and infotainment screen, and it wasn't always the easiest to use.
Comfort-wise, the multi-way power front seats with a massaging function were certainly nice. The CLE 53 is a perfect car for long journeys and you definitely want somewhere comfortable to sit.
Fortunately, the CLE 53 is not just a performance car with leather trim. When AMG worked its performance magic, it did not forget that Mercedes is best known to the public as a luxury car company. My passengers were also impressed with the car and my dad particularly noted that it was like sitting in a 443-horsepower recliner.
The Mercedes premium price
This car is not even a little bit affordable, almost 100 times the cost of what I paid for my LeBaron. However, the multiple AMG and Mercedes badges probably gave you a good idea that you aren't going to match the Geo Metro convertible in affordability. The base CLE 300 convertible is still pricey at $69,400. The 2026 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet starts at $84,600. And, because it's a German luxury car, there are a fair number of optional extras to consider.
Highlights include the 20-inch wheels at $2,600, the $2,000 blackout AMG Night Package, and the AMG Dynamic Plus package which gives you upgraded engine mounts that keep the engine steady to minimize its effect on driving performance. It's $2,000. All the other extras and the $1,350 destination charge give you the final price of $100,045.
To quote Jurassic Park, Mercedes-AMG "Spared no expense." I'm sure there are options you can do without or find less expensive substitutes for, but it is an AMG after all: the absence of subtlety extends to the price.
2026 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet verdict
Six-figures, as crazy as it sounds, is pretty normal for an AMG-flavored Mercedes. At this price and performance, you are competing with bona-fide sports cars like the $149,400 Porsche 911 Cabriolet, which is only a tenth of a second faster to 60 miles per hour than the AMG.
Over at AMG's arch nemesis, BMW, the M4 convertible might actually give the CLE 53 a run for its money. The base price is higher at $98,600, but the performance gains are considerable. It has 523 horsepower from its twin-turbo inline-six, unlocking a 0-60 time of a much quicker 3.6 seconds.
At around $100,000, pretty much regardless of what you choose int the very, very narrow German performance convertible segment, shopping based solely on price is almost a moot point. The best deal in the segment is just to buy a Mustang GT convertible and spend the remaining $50,000 on track driving lessons and tires. But if you positively have to stay in Affalterbach, Germany, and you have a grudge against BMW, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is definitely tempting.