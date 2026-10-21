Why Are Japanese Mini Trucks Typically So Cheap?

Serving as an antidote to the increasingly hefty American trucks that dominate sales charts, Japanese mini trucks, otherwise known as kei trucks, have become increasingly popular in recent years. They're far smaller than anything that's available from a Ford, Chevy, or Ram dealer, but thanks to their cab-over design and upright proportions, their beds are larger than the truck's diminutive size might suggest. In fact, a typical kei truck has a bed roughly the same size as a full-size American pickup.

Adding to their appeal, most Japanese kei trucks are cheap too. Plenty of U.S.-registered examples of trucks like the Honda Acty sell for $10,000 or less, making them a very affordable way to drive something that sticks out from the crowd. It's easy to wonder what exactly makes them so cheap, and there isn't one simple answer to that question.

Instead, it's down to a variety of factors. Most kei trucks are basic workhorses with relatively few creature comforts, and they're designed for a life of hard use. Thanks to the 25-year import rule, every kei truck you'll find on U.S. roads is at least a quarter century old too, and some are significantly older than that. It also helps that kei trucks were designed to be cheap to buy in the first place, and they're still cheap in Japan today. Combined with the country's higher taxes for older vehicles, Japanese business owners are incentivized to swap to newer trucks, so there's plenty of used inventory for importers to pick from.