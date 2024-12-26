5 Of The Fastest Japanese Kei Trucks, Ranked By Top Speed

Kei trucks are found all over Japan but these mini trucks are harder to come across overseas. First appearing in 1949, a compact truck is considered a kei truck if it's up to 11.2 feet long, 6.6 feet tall, has a load-carrying capacity under 771 pounds, and has an engine that only goes up to 660cc and 63 horsepower. But with these restraints, how fast can kei trucks really get?

Advertisement

To be completely honest, kei trucks are not made with speed in mind. Some mini truck owners have noted that they won't even go near a highway. One Reddit user even said: "The kei life is a laid-back one. If you give yourself enough time... You can get anywhere." To top it off, kei trucks are often limited to a top speed of 50 mph in some countries.

Even still, some drivers may be wondering if there are any that could potentially get on the highway without slowing down traffic. There are a few factors to consider — like if the truck is stock, if the AC is on, and if it has reduced weight due to lack of features — but there are some kei trucks that stand out as more capable at higher speeds.

Advertisement