How Fast Can A Honda Beat Go & Is The Kei Car Legal To Drive In The USA?
Kei cars are a novelty, especially in the United States. Understandably, the tiny Japanese vehicles aren't regularly available in America, and even if you were able to get one, then the issue of legality comes into play. One such kei car is the Honda Beat.
First introduced in 1991, the Honda Beat is the quintessential kei car. One look at it and it's clear why it became such a fan favorite. The Beat is practically the love child of a drop-top sports car and a kei car, giving it a unique yet timeless design. However, the Honda Beat's engine is considered an oddball, making it entirely fashion over form.
Under the hood (or more accurately, behind the seats), a 656cc three-cylinder engine powers the Honda Beat. Capable of generating 97 hp and 63 lb-ft of torque, it certainly isn't the most powerful or impressive engine you can find in a Honda. The fact that the only drivetrain option for the Beat is a five-speed manual transmission will likely dissuade even more people from importing the kei car. Those hoping to race down the highway in a Beat are out of luck, as the Japanese vehicle has an electronically-limited top speed of 83 mph with a less-than-impressive 0-60 time of 13 seconds. Clearly, the Beat is more of a low-speed demon perfect for showing off on a relaxed cruise through the city.
Can you drive the Honda Beat in the U.S.?
The Honda Beat is a gorgeous vehicle and one of the classic Japanese kei cars that are actually affordable today. There is just one problem: it's an awesome Honda that was never sold in America, meaning you'll need to import it if you want to sit behind the wheel.
Thankfully, if you do decide to get one, you don't have to worry about whether or not the Beat is street legal in the United States. According to the standards set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, any vehicle that is at least 25 years old can be legally imported into the U.S. and subsequently driven on American roads. It's worth noting that the age restriction starts when the vehicle was manufactured. However, since the Honda Beat was in production from 1991 to 1996, every model would be at least 25 years old.
Naturally, you could also find Beats in the U.S. that were previously imported. Trends on Classic.com show that the kei car sells for about $5,000 to $10,000, so getting your hands on one isn't impossible. As long as you get used to the steering wheel being on the opposite side, you can legally drive the Beat in the United States.