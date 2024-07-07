How Fast Can A Honda Beat Go & Is The Kei Car Legal To Drive In The USA?

Kei cars are a novelty, especially in the United States. Understandably, the tiny Japanese vehicles aren't regularly available in America, and even if you were able to get one, then the issue of legality comes into play. One such kei car is the Honda Beat.

First introduced in 1991, the Honda Beat is the quintessential kei car. One look at it and it's clear why it became such a fan favorite. The Beat is practically the love child of a drop-top sports car and a kei car, giving it a unique yet timeless design. However, the Honda Beat's engine is considered an oddball, making it entirely fashion over form.

Under the hood (or more accurately, behind the seats), a 656cc three-cylinder engine powers the Honda Beat. Capable of generating 97 hp and 63 lb-ft of torque, it certainly isn't the most powerful or impressive engine you can find in a Honda. The fact that the only drivetrain option for the Beat is a five-speed manual transmission will likely dissuade even more people from importing the kei car. Those hoping to race down the highway in a Beat are out of luck, as the Japanese vehicle has an electronically-limited top speed of 83 mph with a less-than-impressive 0-60 time of 13 seconds. Clearly, the Beat is more of a low-speed demon perfect for showing off on a relaxed cruise through the city.