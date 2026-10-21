Why Are So Many Of America's Police Cars Fords?
Unlike civilians or those with less demanding professional needs, police often have unique requirements for their vehicles that must be met by automakers. In general, they need engines powerful enough to pursue perpetrators, enough space to hold special equipment — including, but not limited to, radio or sirens — and layouts conducive to managing detainees. When it comes to American police vehicle manufacturers, Ford tops the list because of its history of being able to fulfill these requirements and even innovate new features to support law enforcement's evolving needs.
With origins in Michigan, Ford has been around for more than a century. However, it wasn't until 1950 that it made the move to design vehicles for the police. A year later, Ford released the first Ford Interceptor, a name that still carries a lot of weight in modern times. By 1961, Ford claimed more than half of all police vehicles in dozens of U.S. cities.
In the years that followed, Ford continued to innovate based on the American police force's needs. For example, it was the first to add factory-installed ballistic door panels and design a vehicle that can survive rear-impact crashes up to 75 mph: The Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. Even today, hundreds of Ford Crown Victoria police cars still roam the streets because of their durability, performance, and reliability.
Ford's relationship with the American Police Force
Through the years, Ford has been the go-to maker for its fleets for more than half a century, even before the shift from regular sedans to SUVs. In 2020, CNBC reported how the majority of the police vehicles in the United States were made by Ford; In North America, its police forces use Ford SUVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Expedition/MAX SSV, and Ford Police Interceptor Utility. It also makes pickups, such as the F-150 Police Responder and F-150 Lightning Pro SSV, as well as a Transit Prisoner Transport Vehicle. Years later, the 2025 Ford Police Interceptor Utility still tops the list for police vehicles in terms of sales, according to Government Fleet.
That said, Ford isn't the cool police car brand used by the American police. Chevrolet has rolled out several models, which include the Camaro Z28, Caprice, and Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package. From other manufacturers, there's also the Dodge Polara CHP and AMC Javelin 401. Several states have also been awarded sportscars seized during operations, like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, 996 Porsche 911 Carrera, and C6 Corvette Z06, according to autoevolution.
For reference, Italian police officers have been using their supercars for high-speed medical organ transport for years. In 2026, Lamborghini turned over a Temerario Polizia, which is designed for organ delivery and emergency medical assistance. Only time tell if Ford will make a vehicle to match their performance.