Why Are So Many Of America's Police Cars Fords?

Unlike civilians or those with less demanding professional needs, police often have unique requirements for their vehicles that must be met by automakers. In general, they need engines powerful enough to pursue perpetrators, enough space to hold special equipment — including, but not limited to, radio or sirens — and layouts conducive to managing detainees. When it comes to American police vehicle manufacturers, Ford tops the list because of its history of being able to fulfill these requirements and even innovate new features to support law enforcement's evolving needs.

With origins in Michigan, Ford has been around for more than a century. However, it wasn't until 1950 that it made the move to design vehicles for the police. A year later, Ford released the first Ford Interceptor, a name that still carries a lot of weight in modern times. By 1961, Ford claimed more than half of all police vehicles in dozens of U.S. cities.

In the years that followed, Ford continued to innovate based on the American police force's needs. For example, it was the first to add factory-installed ballistic door panels and design a vehicle that can survive rear-impact crashes up to 75 mph: The Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. Even today, hundreds of Ford Crown Victoria police cars still roam the streets because of their durability, performance, and reliability.