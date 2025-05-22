Why Italian Police Officers Drive Lamborghini Huracáns (And How Much One Costs)
Since 2004, Lamborghini has been working with the "Polizia di Stato" to keep Italy's ancient cities in line with the future. Beginning with the Lamborghini Gallardo, which was based in Rome, the partnership has led to six vehicles made to fulfill a myriad of rapid response functions, from medical intervention, law enforcement, to even education. After a decade of this partnership, they introduced another powerful car in its line up, the Lamborghini Huracán.
Grazie alla nostra @Lamborghini Huracan abbiamo trasportato in tempo il rene di un donatore per il trapianto a una persona
"Per salvare una vita non servono superpoteri" anche solidarietà, tecnologia ed efficienza aiutano @CNTrapianti @MinisteroSalute #essercisempre#5novembre pic.twitter.com/teUxqbMgvW
— Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) November 5, 2020
Unveiled in 2014, the first Huracán LP 610-4, which could reach speeds up to over 200 miles per hour, graced the Italian roads in the hands of their police forces. Three years later, another Huracán was introduced to help support the country's rapid response requirements. Capable of jaw dropping acceleration speeds, going from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds, its 5.2-litre V10-powered vehicle is famous for its role in high-speed medical organ transport. In fact, Lamborghini shared that it had been used for a life-saving kidney transplant in February 2023. Between two hospitals in L'Aquila and Turin, the Italian supercar managed to more than halve the delivery time after zooming over 300 miles away.
As an ordinary citizen, you may not have a need for speeding through highways to save lives. However, you can experience a little of the action and try it for yourself in the right places. But, how much do you need to spend to get a Lamborghini Huracán for your garage?
How much does a Lamborghini Huracán cost?
Straight from the dealer, the Lamborghini Huracán will set your back at least $249,865 (plus destination fees) for the Tecnica. Although Car and Driver shares higher MSRP for its other trims, such as the Sterrato ($282,667), EVO Spyder ($308,734), and STO ($348,773). If you're open to buying used, Edmunds lists similarly-aged 2017 Huracán vehicles to the ones that Italian police use for as low as $159,950.
It's important to note that the police aren't outfitted with ordinary Lamborghini Huracán vehicles, as theirs come with features designed specifically for the needs of a fast police car. Apart from powerful engines, police cars like these have added patrolling features, such as traffic monitoring and license plate identification. Plus, they also have medical support features, like defibrillators and refrigerated organ compartments. For the Huracán LP 610-4, this also means an all-wheel drive, aerodynamic beacons, and ultra-flat LED lights. So, if you're thinking of getting one for yourself, you'll probably need to spend a little more if you want similar features.
After about another decade, the collaboration introduced a new vehicle to its lineup, the Urus Performante. In 2023, the V8 twin-turbocharged Urus joined the blue, white, and tri-colored stripe ranks of the Italian police. While it may be a little slower than its predecessor with a maximum speed of 190 mph, it does boast additional public safety add-ons, like a secure weapons drawer.
Upholding the law one fast car at a time
Apart from its Lamborghini collection, the Italian military police also boasts other sports cars in its garage, such as the Lotus Evora S. Predating the Lamborghini collaboration by three years, Lotus delivered two of its vehicles to Italy's Arma dei Carabinieri in 2011. However, it's important to note that the Italian police aren't the only force who use fast vehicles for rapid response needs. Around the world, many countries have used cool police cars to signal status, scare away bad guys, support local hospital operations, and even show citizens how much they've invested in keeping them safe. But while the Italian police's Lamborghini Huracán is already ridiculously fast, you'd be surprised to know that it lags behind the ones in other countries.
In fact, Guinness World Records shares that Dubai's police force actually holds the record of having the fastest police car in the world, the Bugatti Veyron, which can go faster than 250 mph. Among street-legal cars, it's second only to the Hennessey Venom GT in terms of speed, which won't be much of a problem considering only 29 of them are out there. Other powerful vehicles that global law enforcement also has includes the Austrian Police's Porsche 911 and Abu Dhabi's Lykan HyperSport.