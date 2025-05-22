Why Italian Police Officers Drive Lamborghini Huracáns (And How Much One Costs)

Since 2004, Lamborghini has been working with the "Polizia di Stato" to keep Italy's ancient cities in line with the future. Beginning with the Lamborghini Gallardo, which was based in Rome, the partnership has led to six vehicles made to fulfill a myriad of rapid response functions, from medical intervention, law enforcement, to even education. After a decade of this partnership, they introduced another powerful car in its line up, the Lamborghini Huracán.

Grazie alla nostra @Lamborghini Huracan abbiamo trasportato in tempo il rene di un donatore per il trapianto a una persona

"Per salvare una vita non servono superpoteri" anche solidarietà, tecnologia ed efficienza aiutano @CNTrapianti @MinisteroSalute #essercisempre#5novembre pic.twitter.com/teUxqbMgvW — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) November 5, 2020

Unveiled in 2014, the first Huracán LP 610-4, which could reach speeds up to over 200 miles per hour, graced the Italian roads in the hands of their police forces. Three years later, another Huracán was introduced to help support the country's rapid response requirements. Capable of jaw dropping acceleration speeds, going from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds, its 5.2-litre V10-powered vehicle is famous for its role in high-speed medical organ transport. In fact, Lamborghini shared that it had been used for a life-saving kidney transplant in February 2023. Between two hospitals in L'Aquila and Turin, the Italian supercar managed to more than halve the delivery time after zooming over 300 miles away.

As an ordinary citizen, you may not have a need for speeding through highways to save lives. However, you can experience a little of the action and try it for yourself in the right places. But, how much do you need to spend to get a Lamborghini Huracán for your garage?