6 Of The Coolest Police Cars From Around The World
When we think of police cars, we usually picture the typical patrol vehicles seen in our local communities, like the Dodge Charger or Ford Taurus. But in some parts of the world, police forces have added some really cool and super-fast cars to their fleets. But why do police departments have these high-performance cars, and what do they use them for?
First, they have the practical benefit of being able to chase down speeding vehicles much more effectively than a normal police car. This makes them a great asset for dealing with high-speed chases or quickly getting to emergencies. But that's rarely the reason police forces use supercars — it's because they help the police positively connect with the community.
They can be great for community events and educational programs, helping the police to seem friendlier and more approachable. Also, having these high-tech cars shows that the police are keeping up with the latest technology. It sends a message that they are modern, well-equipped, and ready to handle all kinds of situations. They also work as status symbols.
Regardless of the reason for having them, there's no denying that supercars look cool in police liveries. So, here are six police cars from around the world with some of the best specs and coolest looks.
Italy's Lamborghini Huracan
In Italy, a Lamborghini Huracan for a police car isn't just a fantasy — the Italian police force actually has a specially modified one that was gifted by the carmaker in 2017. Underneath its striking exterior lies a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, a powerhouse that churns out over 600 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The Huracan Polizia also comes loaded with high-tech gear like an on-board system with a computer and recording equipment. In addition to the standard police kit, like a gun holster and portable extinguisher, it also houses a defibrillator.
This supercar, draped in the blue and white livery with "Polizia" emblazoned on the doors, is a lifesaver, quite literally. The Huracan's claim to fame in law enforcement isn't about high-speed chases; it's about high-speed organ deliveries. On one famous occasion, the Italian police used this Lamborghini to transport two kidneys over a 300-mile journey from Padua through Modena to Rome. This mission was critical as kidneys can only remain viable for 24 to 36 hours.
Dubai's Bugatti Veyron
Dubai's police force isn't your typical law enforcement agency. While most cities settle for the tried and tested patrol cars, Dubai proudly flaunts a squadron of supercars, and leading the pack is the Bugatti Veyron. It's also a certified record-breaker, holding the title of the world's fastest police car according to the Guinness World Records.
Picture this: a Bugatti Veyron patrolling the streets, capable of hitting a top speed of 253 mph. It's not just a showpiece; it's part of a 14-car super fleet that includes Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Aston Martins. The Veyron's 16-cylinder engine generates an astonishing 1,000 horsepower, propelling it from 0 to 60 mph in a mere two and a half seconds. It's not your average police cruiser, but then again, Dubai isn't your average city.
While they might seem destined for high-speed pursuits, they're more likely to be found cruising around popular tourist spots like the Dubai Mall area and Jumeirah Beach Residence. The purpose? Breaking down barriers between the police and the public and showcasing the friendlier side of law enforcement.
Austria's Porsche 911 Carrera
The Austrian police welcomed a Porsche 911 into their ranks in 2017, courtesy of the partnership between Porsche and the Austrian Federal Ministry of the Interior. This 911 comes fully equipped for duty, complete with a flashing blue light, a radio system, and unmistakable "Polizei" inscriptions on the hood and doors.
It's not the first time a Porsche has worn the badge, as a similar collaboration took place in 2006, showcasing a long-standing tradition of the brand supporting law enforcement. According to Konrad Kogler, General Director for Public Security at the time, the car promotes responsible driving behavior, countering the stereotype that high-performance sports cars can't be driven with care.
Under the hood, the 911 Carrera packs a punch with its 3.0-liter flat-six engine, now turbocharged for an impressive 370 horsepower. It also has turbo power and a smooth dual-clutch transmission. The exterior came with new bumpers, LED lighting, and aerodynamic features designed to cool the turbos and enhance performance. The Porsche 911's four-second 0–60 time for the Carrera ensures it can handle swift responses on the road, too.
Abu Dhabi's Lykan HyperSport
Abu Dhabi's police force has really taken things up a gear by including the Lykan HyperSport in their fleet. From the stables of Lebanese automaker W Motors, the Lykan is no ordinary patrol car — it's a $3.4 million hypercar that's rarer than desert rain. If you've seen "Furious 7," you'll remember it as the hypercar that defied gravity, leaping across two skyscrapers.
It's not just a movie star, though; it packs a Porsche-supplied 3.8-liter flat-six engine, also tuned by RUF, delivering a formidable 770 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. With a 0–60 time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 242 mph, it's a force to be reckoned with on both the screen and the streets.
What's more fascinating is that W Motors will only produce seven of these supercars, making each Lykan unique and valuable in its own right. Owners can customize everything down to the diamonds and rubies that adorn the headlights.
Despite its $3.4 million price tag, the Lykan is more than a showpiece for the Abu Dhabi police force; it's a functional part of their fleet. In a region where average freeway speeds hover around 75-100 mph, having a hypercar on patrol duty ensures that evading the law is no easy feat. So, if you ever find yourself in Abu Dhabi, keep an eye out for the Lykan lurking in the corner.
Germany's Brabus CLS V12 S 'Rocket'
Germany's Brabus CLS V12 S 'Rocket' is another police car that takes the spotlight, debuting at the Essen Motor Show as the poster child for the Tune It Safe! campaign. While this blue-and-silver rocket on wheels based on the Mercedes CLS series has great specs, it's also a symbolic powerhouse advocating for safe tuning practices.
The Brabus Rocket also has a title that speaks volumes, and it's arguably one of the fastest sedans, with a top speed of almost 225 mph, though it's electronically capped at a still-impressive 217 mph. A twin-turbo V12 engine, derived from the Mercedes MB 600, pumping out a formidable 730 horsepower at 5,100 rpm, lies at the heart of this supercar. Its torque, electronically limited to 1,100 Nm, unleashes 1,320 Nm at 2,100 rpm, too.
However, don't let the sirens fool you. The Brabus CLS V12 S 'Rocket' will remain a distant dream for Germany's law enforcement. Its role is not to chase down criminals but to raise awareness about safe tuning practices. It's the visual centerpiece of the Tune It Safe! campaign, a collaboration between public institutions, the tuning industry, and enthusiasts, urging drivers to embrace tuning with responsibility.
Italy's Lotus Evora S
Gifted by Lotus to Italy's Arma dei Carabinieri, these Evora S sports cars bring a blend of style and speed to the streets of Rome and Milan. Under the hood, the Evora S means business. With a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 delivering an impressive 345 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, this Lotus doesn't just chase criminals; it leaves ordinary cars in its dust. Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4.3 seconds and boasting a top speed of 172 mph, it's safe to say this police car means business on the Italian autostrada.
What sets these Lotuses apart isn't just their speed; it's the purpose-driven modifications for the Carabinieri. Outfitted with lights, communications equipment, and the intriguing Enhanced Vehicle Automation (EVA) system, these Evoras are more than just eye-catching cruisers. The EVA system, a touch screen and voice command setup, controls vital functions like sirens, dispatch, and routing. It's the kind of tech you'd expect from a high-stakes movie, but here it is, hitting the Italian streets.
The Evora S, like the Lamborghini police car, features a refrigerated compartment behind the front seats, ready for high-speed deliveries of donated organs or blood. The Carabinieri drivers didn't just receive the keys; they got special training at Lotus' headquarters in Norfolk, England. If, God forbid, you ever find yourself in a Roman hospital in need of a speedy blood transfusion, take comfort knowing the Evora S might be the one racing to your rescue.