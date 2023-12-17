6 Of The Coolest Police Cars From Around The World

When we think of police cars, we usually picture the typical patrol vehicles seen in our local communities, like the Dodge Charger or Ford Taurus. But in some parts of the world, police forces have added some really cool and super-fast cars to their fleets. But why do police departments have these high-performance cars, and what do they use them for?

First, they have the practical benefit of being able to chase down speeding vehicles much more effectively than a normal police car. This makes them a great asset for dealing with high-speed chases or quickly getting to emergencies. But that's rarely the reason police forces use supercars — it's because they help the police positively connect with the community.

They can be great for community events and educational programs, helping the police to seem friendlier and more approachable. Also, having these high-tech cars shows that the police are keeping up with the latest technology. It sends a message that they are modern, well-equipped, and ready to handle all kinds of situations. They also work as status symbols.

Regardless of the reason for having them, there's no denying that supercars look cool in police liveries. So, here are six police cars from around the world with some of the best specs and coolest looks.