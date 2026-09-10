907 HP Lamborghini Joins Italy's Police Fleet For A Very Specific Purpose
Automobili Lamborghini recently presented the Italian State Police with one of its new Temerarios in a handover ceremony at the company's Sant' Agata Bolognese factory. In attendance were Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, and the company's Board of Directors, as well as Italy's Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and Prefect Renato Cortese, Central Director of the Italian State Police's (ISP) traffic, railway, and special units.
This new Lamborghini Temerario Polizia has a specific purpose: delivering organs needed for transplants and emergency medical supplies. When not engaged in these life-saving missions, it will be used to promote safe driving.
This Temerario is not the first Lamborghini to be pressed into humanitarian service. Lambo's relationship with the Italian State Police goes back to 2004, when the ISP took delivery of a Gallardo, which performed its first organ transplant run in September of that year. The Gallardo was followed by a Gallardo LP 560-4, a Huracán — one of the most incredible police cars of all time — and a Urus Performante, which has served since 2023. The vehicles in the ISP's fleet have helped transport more than 200 organs across Italy.
What else should you know about the Italian State Police's latest Lamborghini?
The Lamborghini Temerario is a hybrid vehicle, pairing a twin-turbocharged, flat-crank, 4.0-liter V8 engine with three axial-flux electric motors. One motor is in each front wheel, while the third sits between the car's engine and its dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic. The Temerario's hybrid system is designed for performance, as shown by its electric-only range of four miles. Total system horsepower is 907 hp, with 789 hp from the V8 engine itself. Brakes are carbon-ceramic, vented, and cross-drilled.
In performance testing by Car and Driver, the Temerario managed a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds, a 0-100 mph time of 4.4 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 9.4 seconds at 150 mph. Cornering on the skidpad was measured at 1.08g, with braking from 70 mph to zero taking 143 feet. These are excellent numbers and should ensure the Temerario Polizia can do its job well.
The Temerario Polizia stores organs in its refrigerated four-cubic-foot frunk, with temperature-monitoring hardware alongside. Other modifications include a slim light bar to the road ahead, dedicated communications equipment, and a defibrillator, much like Lamborghini's other organ transplant vehicles.