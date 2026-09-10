907 HP Lamborghini Joins Italy's Police Fleet For A Very Specific Purpose

Automobili Lamborghini recently presented the Italian State Police with one of its new Temerarios in a handover ceremony at the company's Sant' Agata Bolognese factory. In attendance were Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, and the company's Board of Directors, as well as Italy's Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and Prefect Renato Cortese, Central Director of the Italian State Police's (ISP) traffic, railway, and special units.

This new Lamborghini Temerario Polizia has a specific purpose: delivering organs needed for transplants and emergency medical supplies. When not engaged in these life-saving missions, it will be used to promote safe driving.

This Temerario is not the first Lamborghini to be pressed into humanitarian service. Lambo's relationship with the Italian State Police goes back to 2004, when the ISP took delivery of a Gallardo, which performed its first organ transplant run in September of that year. The Gallardo was followed by a Gallardo LP 560-4, a Huracán — one of the most incredible police cars of all time — and a Urus Performante, which has served since 2023. The vehicles in the ISP's fleet have helped transport more than 200 organs across Italy.