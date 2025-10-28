Why A Lot Of Police Departments Switched From Sedans To SUVs

Many police departments across the country are switching from conventional sedans to SUVs as their primary means of transport. There are several reasons for this move. A big one is the need for police officers to have enough space and payload capacity for themselves and all the gear they must carry to perform their duties properly. This includes equipment like the computers, radios, lights, and sirens that must be installed in the vehicle, additional safety equipment that must be carried, tactical equipment stored in the cargo area, and depending on the specific police department's requirements, a full-size spare tire and wheel. Let's not forget the weight of two officers and any perps carried in the rear compartment who have seat belts to restrain them back there.

Another major reason is the lack of suitable sedans to fulfill a law enforcement role. After a production run of more than 20 years, the commonly-used Ford Victoria Police Interceptor was phased out in 2011. Also gone from the scene are the Dodge Charger Pursuit, the Chevrolet Caprice PPV, and the Ford Taurus, all no longer produced, which is also the case with these strange American police cars.

This leaves the mid-size Ford (Explorer) Police Interceptor Utility, the mid-size Dodge Durango Pursuit, the full-size Chevrolet Tahoe PPV, and the Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV as the primary SUVs for law enforcement agencies to choose from. There are additional pickup-type vehicles that are pursuit-rated, such as the Ford F-150 Police Responder and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 PPV.