Do The Back Of Police Cars Have Seat Belts?

No one ever wants to be in the back of a cop car, but you may still wonder what it's like there. You may already know about the equipment console, plate number-running computers, protective plexiglass, or even the interior nighttime red lights, but the seats and their seat belts are a lesser-known yet important detail of modern law enforcement vehicles. Of course, with the exception of one state that doesn't legally require them, seat belts are mandatory nationwide, so it's unlikely police officers would be transporting detainees without a safety restraint.

The seats themselves are usually made from molded plastic or tough vinyl instead of the soft cloth or leather you'd find in a civilian car. It may be uncomfortable, but it makes cleaning messes like blood or vomit easier. And yes, there are seat belts back there, though they're not quite like the ones you buckle up with in your own car. Many police departments use specially mounted belts that let the officer fasten in a passenger from the outside, keeping control out of the detainee's hands and preventing the belt from being used as a weapon. While some may know these as "outbound" seat belts, the correct terminology is "outboard" seat belts and they come in a few variations.