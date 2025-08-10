What Makes A Police Car Engine Different From What's Under Your Hood?

The differences between a police car engine and the one that's under your car's hood are due to the type of life the typical police car leads. All mass-market police cars offered by Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge/Ram are based on production vehicles, with factory modifications designed for police duty. This means that a police car's engin must be able to withstand extended periods of idling while powering the vehicle's computers, radio communication systems, sirens, lights and other power-consuming accessories — without overheating.

This typically requires a heavy-duty cooling system with a higher-capacity radiator and a larger cooling fan and may also include additional coolers for the transmission, oil, and power steering. To generate a sufficient amount of electricity for all of the police car's power draws, it also comes with a high-output alternator and heavy-duty battery.

Police cars can be called upon to perform pursuit duties or engage in high-speed chases. These police cars will usually have high-output engines, either a V8 or a turbocharged six. Ford's current Police Interceptor Utility, based on the Explorer, offers a 3.0-liter, 400-horsepower EcoBoost V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle, or PPV, comes with a 5.3-liter V8 producing 355 horsepower, sent through a 10-speed automatic and either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Some electric vehicles are also getting police treatments, with the Chevy Blazer EV and the Mustang Mach-E becoming available for police forces, but they're still not the fastest police cars on the road.